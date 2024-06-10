H2Ocean Celebrates June as Cancer Survivorship Month
H2Ocean natural sea salt based products are enhancing the quality of life for cancer survivors and making a big contribution towards cancer survivorship.
By providing sea salt based natural products and supporting the cancer community through donations, education, and scientific research, H2Ocean is deeply dedicated to the cancer survivorship journey.”STUART, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of Cancer Survivorship Month this June, H2Ocean is proud to highlight the importance of cancer survivorship and its impact on quality of life. At H2Ocean, we understand the profound challenges faced by cancer survivors and are committed to providing natural solutions to enhance their well-being. Through our Red Sea salt based patented natural products, we offer a range of benefits that improve the quality of life for those who have undergone cancer treatment.
Cancer survivorship is not just about living after a cancer diagnosis but thriving and enjoying a good quality of life. The journey from diagnosis to remission is challenging, with treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy often leading to challenging side effects. One such common side effect is "chemo mouth," or oral mucositis, which involves inflammation, pain, dry mouth, taste alterations, difficulty in swallowing, and mouth sores.
H2Ocean’s natural Red Sea salt based products are specifically designed to address these challenges. Unlike regular home based table saltwater rinse, which is highly processed and lacks essential minerals, our Red Sea salt is derived from evaporated seawater and contains over 82+ minerals, including magnesium, calcium, potassium, zinc, and gold. These minerals are highly compatible with body cells and are known for their soothing properties, making them ideal for individuals with sensitive oral tissue undergoing chemotherapy and radiation therapy. H2Ocean all natural Red Sea salt based Healing Rinse offers a therapeutic solution for managing chemo mouth symptoms. The additional minerals provide added benefits for oral health, helping to alleviate inflammation, pain, dry mouth, and other side commonly observed side effects of cancer treatments. By using unrefined, hand harvested Red Sea salt, we ensure the highest quality and safety for users.
As part of our commitment to cancer survivorship, H2Ocea is providing free samples of Red Sea salt based Healing Rinse to healthcare professionals and also offering free educational sessions on chemo mouth management through our information web page, Chemo-Mouth. We believe that by empowering both professionals and patients with knowledge and effective natural products, we can significantly improve the quality of life for cancer survivors.
H2Ocean’s natural products are not only formulated with natural ingredients but are also backed by science. H2Ocean is continuously involved in collaborating with research institutes to bring more scientific rigor to their natural products made from Red Sea salt. This commitment to scientific research ensures that our products remain effective and safe, providing the best possible care without any side effects.
H2Ocean is not just a company focused on providing quality products; we are deeply committed to supporting the cancer community. Eddie Kolos, Inventor and CEO of H2Ocean, has taken a proactive standpoint in cancer awareness and survivorship support. In a heartfelt commitment to the cause, H2Ocean pledges to donate one mouthwash bottle for every two bottles sold. This initiative exemplifies our dedication to making a real difference in the lives of cancer patients and their survivorship journey. "Our mission at H2Ocean is to improve the quality of life for cancer survivors," said Eddie Kolos, CEO of H2Ocean.
For more information about H2Ocean’s Red Sea salt products and our initiatives for Cancer Survivorship Month, please visit our website or contact us at the details below.
About H2Ocean:
H2Ocean has been a global leader in Red Sea salt based products since 2001, with its products distributed worldwide and millions of satisfied customers. H2Ocean is dedicated to providing natural sea salt based products that enhance the quality of life for individuals, particularly those affected by cancer. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and social responsibility, H2Ocean strives to support cancer survivors through effective natural solutions, ongoing scientific research, and unwavering community support.
