Skn Elements Introduces EON: A Smarter Body Contouring Experience
EON is the first touchless, robotic device in Miami advancing body contouring.
I am thrilled to offer EON laser technology to our clientele. Our mission is to provide cutting-edge, personalized care, and we look forward to continuing to offer best-in-class treatments.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skn Elements medical spa is pleased to announce that they now offer EON body contouring treatments as one of the first offices in Miami, Florida to offer this technology.
The EON laser technology will allow Caleb McGrew and his team to offer clients in Miami and the surrounding areas a non-invasive body contouring treatment that permanently eliminates fat cells without the downtime of a surgical procedure. EON treatments are ideal for clients trying to target those stubborn areas of fat that diet and exercise cannot improve and have a high patient satisfaction rate.
EON is a 1064nm laser that’s currently FDA-cleared for flanks, full abdomen, back, and thighs and is backed by years of research and industry-leading scientists and doctors. With its state-of-the-art robotic precision, EON can simultaneously deliver laser energy and cooling for a more comfortable body contouring treatment experience without post-treatment care or downtime.
The device is designed with touchless, autonomous technology that maps the patient's topography for personalized treatments. The device utilizes over 40 safety sensors for advanced patient safety, including skin proximity and temperature detection. EON heats adipose tissue to a temperature of approximately 123.8° F, inducing cell death or apoptosis. The state-of-the-art jet impingement cooling system maintains the external skin temperature to around 103.1°F for a comfortable patient experience.
Who is a candidate for EON?
Anyone looking to permanently reduce stubborn fat in the upper / lower abdomen, flanks, back, or thighs.
People looking for a non-invasive solution for body sculpting that doesn’t interrupt their normal daily schedule.
Provider studies show that patients experienced a 21.6 - 25 percent average fat reduction after a single 60-minute abdominal treatment, while some people lost as much as 40 percent.
“I am thrilled to offer EON laser technology to our clientele. Our mission is to provide cutting-edge treatments and personalized care to individuals we treat, and we look forward to continuing to offer best-in-class treatments,” said owner and founder, Caleb McGrew. To find more information about Mr. McGrew and to book an EON consultation, visit the Skn Elements website at https://sknelements.com/ or call (305) 773-7138.
Other