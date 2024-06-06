Submit Release
DWP consultation on disability benefits system available on DfC website

Date published: 06 June 2024

A consultation on proposals to change the disability benefits system has been added to the Department for Communities website.

The consultation on the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) ‘Modernising support for independent living: health and disability Green Paper’ will run until Monday 22 July 2024.

 

The Green Paper explores how the welfare system could be redesigned in regards to payments for disabilities and long-term health conditions and includes proposals for reform of the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) system.

 

Those interested in contributing to the DWP consultation can access the link here on the Communities website

 

