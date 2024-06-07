Little, Bedke, Crapo, Risch, Simpson comment on BLM decision on massive Lava Ridge wind farm

JOINT NEWS RELEASE

Office of Governor Brad Little

Office of Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke

Office of U.S. Senator Mike Crapo

Office of U.S. Senator Jim Risch

Office of Congressman Mike Simpson

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little, Lt. Governor Scott Bedke, U.S. Senator Mike Crapo, U.S. Senator Jim Risch, and Congressman Mike Simpson reacted today to the news that the federal Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued a final environmental impact statement today approving the Lava Ridge Wind Project in south-central Idaho after strong public opposition.

“This is the latest example of the Biden Administration’s unsound energy agenda. The BLM is determined to give California electricity from Idaho despite overwhelming opposition from Idahoans and contrary to formal actions by Idaho’s county, state, and federal elected officials, including federal legislation and federal law. I do not agree with BLM’s conclusion that the effects of this extraordinarily complex proposal are ‘not significant.’ It may not matter in Washington, D.C., but it matters to those of us who live here,” Governor Little said.

"Our public lands have long been utilized for multiple uses that meet the needs and fulfill the benefits of Idahoans. Ranching, farming, and recreation are a major part of the Magic Valley’s heritage. While domestic energy production is an emerging part of a necessary conversation, the BLM disregarded Idahoans' input on a project that is in our backyard and, instead, favored Californians energy needs. Simply put, California will reap the benefits and Idaho will get all the negative impacts. We will know California is serious about green energy when we see wind turbines in Hollywood’s hills," Lt. Governor Bedke said.

“The Federal Government should stop ignoring Idahoans on Lava Ridge. Countless Idahoans have spoken out and continue to speak out against the Lava Ridge Wind Project as they know what is best for their land and livelihoods. This decision by the BLM shows the utmost disdain for the people most affected by this obtrusive and unwanted wind project. I will continue to fight with the people of Idaho in opposition to this project,” U.S. Senator Crapo said.

“Idahoans could not be more clear that they do not support Lava Ridge. Yet, for some reason, the BLM continues to push forward this project that no one in Idaho wants. This is not over—I will continue to fight this unnecessary and ill begotten project,” U.S. Senator Risch said.

"This final Environment Impact Statement is a slap in the face to Idahoans. Despite widespread opposition at the local, state, and federal levels, the Bureau of Land Management is continuing to recklessly move forward with the Lava Ridge Project. From the start, I have made it clear that I expect the BLM to listen to and incorporate the concerns of those directly affected by the project. I authored language—passed by Congress and signed into law by the President—directing the Department of the Interior to reengage and seek feedback from the stakeholders on alternative plans before moving forward with Lava Ridge. The Department failed to meet the language requirements of that law. The Lava Ridge Project is out-of-touch and has absolutely no place in the Magic Valley. I will continue fighting to ensure that Idahoans' voices are heard,” Congressman Simpson said.

Little, Bedke, Crapo, Risch, and Simpson listened to Idahoans and communicated their deep concerns with the proposal in a letter to the BLM Idaho State Director last year.