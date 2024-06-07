EMEA-001238-PIP03-21-M01
P/0192/2023 : EMA decision of 26 May 2023 on the acceptance of a modification of an agreed paediatric investigation plan for vatiquinone (EMEA-001238-PIP03-21-M01)
AdoptedReference Number: EMA/186780/2023
There were 273 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,976 in the last 365 days.
P/0192/2023 : EMA decision of 26 May 2023 on the acceptance of a modification of an agreed paediatric investigation plan for vatiquinone (EMEA-001238-PIP03-21-M01)
AdoptedReference Number: EMA/186780/2023