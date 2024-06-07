Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Lamivudine Teva, lamivudine, Date of authorisation: 23/10/2009, Revision: 14, Status: Authorised

Treatment with Lamivudine Teva should be initiated by a doctor who has experience in the management of chronic hepatitis B. The recommended dose of Lamivudine Teva is 100 mg once a day. The dose needs to be lowered for patients who have problems with their kidneys. Lamivudine Teva is not suitable for patients who require doses below 100 mg. The duration of treatment depends on the patient’s condition and response to treatment.

If the hepatitis B virus can still be found in the blood after six months of treatment, the doctor should consider changing treatment to reduce the risk of resistance. Patients infected with a virus that has the ‘YMDD mutation’ (a change in the virus’s DNA that is often found after treatment with lamivudine) should take Lamivudine Teva in combination with another medicine against hepatitis B. For more information, please see the summary of product characteristics (also part of the EPAR).