Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance participating in resource centers after Memorial Day weekend storms

Jefferson City, Mo – Consumer specialists with the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) will participate in four days of upcoming Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARCs) to answer insurance questions and help those impacted by the Memorial Day weekend storms in southeast Missouri.

MARCs are one-stop shops that pull together recovery resources in communities impacted by disasters. DCI and the State Emergency Management Agency encourage affected residents to come by one of the three MARC locations in Sikeston, Dexter, and Doniphan:

Sunday, June 9, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, June 10, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

YMCA of Southeast Missouri, 511 Taylor St. Sikeston, MO 63801

Tuesday, June 11, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Dexter Parks and Rec Gym, 522 Fairground Dr. Dexter, MO 63840

Wednesday, June 12, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Cottonwood Community Center, 506 Pine St. Doniphan, MO 63935

DCI’s insurance consumer specialists assist residents with understanding their insurance policies, navigating the claim process, and can provide company contact information.

For any insurance questions, Missouri consumers can also call DCI’s Insurance Consumer Hotline at 800-726-7390, or visit insurance.mo.gov/consumers. Individuals with unmet needs should contact United Way 211. Call 2-1-1 for assistance or visit 211helps.org.

For additional resources and information about disaster recovery in Missouri, visit recovery.mo.gov.

DCI is charged with protecting Missouri consumers through oversight of the insurance industry, banks, credit unions, utilities, and various professional licensees operating in the state. For more information about the department, please visit our website at dci.mo.gov.