Givzey and FundMiner Partner to Turn Static Gift Documentation and Fund Data into Dynamic Fundraising Assets
Givzey and FundMiner Partner to Turn Static Gift Documentation and Fund Data into Dynamic Fundraising Assets
Givzey and FundMiner Partner to Turn Static Gift Documentation and Fund Data into Dynamic Fundraising Assets
Proper gift documentation and the use of funds go hand in hand. Together, Givzey and FundMiner ensure that gift agreements easily and efficiently and flow directly into using funds as a donor intends.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Givzey, fundraising's first all-in-one Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform, today announced a partnership with FundMiner, the AI-powered platform that helps fundraising organizations with full-cycle organization-wide fund management. Together, Givzey and Fundminer will work together to turn static gift documentation and fund data into dynamic fundraising assets that increase revenue and impact for nonprofits.
— Adam Martel, CEO of Givzey
“There is a strong connection between proper gift documentation and the use of funds. Givzey’s partnership with our great friends at FundMiner will help ensure that gift agreements are easily, efficiently, and correctly documented and that the funds are used as the donor intends,” said Adam Martel, CEO, Givzey.
Too often for nonprofit organizations, critical assets are stuck behind manual processes and static data, negatively affecting both revenue and impact. Givzey and FundMiner are aligned to break down the silos and bottlenecks that limit financial and programmatic outcomes by turning data into insights, actions, and transparent workflows that accelerate the pace at which Social Good organizations improve our world.
“Proper documentation and drafting of agreements are undoubtedly the most important foundational aspects in a fund’s lifecycle. Givzey’s focus on intelligent gift documentation combined with FundMiner’s full-cycle and organization-wide approach to fund management, will further elevate the overall fundraising operation of our mutual customers and enhance their ROI,” said Chelsea Lamego, CEO, FundMiner.
As part of this strategic partnership, Givzey and FundMiner will work together to improve available information and resources on scaling giving and impact through speaking opportunities, webinars, and other accessible resources for nonprofit professionals.
FundMiner automates and simplifies philanthropic fund management, helping organizations honor and deliver on donor intent. FundMiner aggregates current use and endowed fund data from existing siloed systems (CRM, accounting, awarding, documentation, endowment data) into one central portal, giving advancement teams, leadership, and org-wide partners self-service insight into funds they oversee. Advanced access controls disseminate fund information across all departments, and FundMiner's industry-leading compliance program measures critical compliance and utilization standards in real-time. FundMiner streamlines core donor reporting by automating impact and financial reporting. FundMiner customers utilize capital more effectively, minimize compliance risks, and improve their donor experience.
Givzey is the first end-to-end Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform that is custom-built for fundraising in the Social Good sector. With Givzey, gift agreements of all kinds can be created, tracked, approved, and managed at a scale never thought possible before. By bringing digital transformation to the gift documentation process and policy compliance, Givzey's platform removes risk, eliminates process bottlenecks, improves donor retention, elevates the donor experience, and increases fundraising revenue for nonprofit organizations. The Givzey Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform is made up of four solutions that revolve around the Givzey Hub: Smart Gift Agreements, Dynamic Workflows, Automated Pledge Reminders, and Intelligent Invoicing.
To learn more about Givzey, visit: https://www.givzey.com.
To learn more about FundMiner, visit: https://fundminer.com.
About Givzey
Givzey is a rapidly-growing, Boston-based Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform, built by fundraisers for nonprofit organizations. As fundraising’s first end-to-end Intelligent Gift Documentation Platform, Givzey empowers organizations to solve the 'Messy Middle.' Our customers see clear and direct ROI by scaling multi-year giving strategies and efficiencies for fundraising staff, elevating the donor experience and improving retention, and ensuring positive, successful, and organized financial audits. Document gift intent. Formalize verbal agreements. Create organization from chaos. Increase bookable revenue today with Givzey.
About FundMiner
FundMiner simplifies full-cycle fund management for fundraising organizations like universities, hospitals, and community foundations by aggregating fund information from existing siloed systems into one portal. FundMiner gives advancement teams, leadership, and org-wide partners self-service insight into the funds they oversee. Its intelligent platform enables customers to experience more effective capital utilization, increased fundraising revenue, and an improved donor experience. To learn more, please visit https://fundminer.com/.
Kevin Leahy
Givzey
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn