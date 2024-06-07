Submit Release
Parliament invites media to apply for media accreditation for first sittings of the houses of Parliament

Members of the media are encouraged to apply for accreditation to cover the first sittings of the National Assembly (NA) and National Council of Provinces (NCOP). The first sittings of both Houses will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

Parliament is ready to welcome new Members of Parliament following the 2024 National and Provincial Elections.

Members of the media wishing to cover both sittings must submit their details no later than 17:00 on Monday, 10 June 2024 to Mr Mlindi Mpindi.

Information required includes:

  • Full name as it appears on the identity document
  • ID number
  • Name of the media organisation and media group
  • Designation (writer, photographer)

If a freelancer, indicate under which media organisation you are applying accreditation for (compulsory).
If a media analyst, indicate under which media organisation you are applying accreditation for (compulsory).
If a service provider, indicate under which media organisation are you applying accreditation for (compulsory) and what services will you be supplying.

  • Email address, telephone number, and mobile phone number

Media requesting to broadcast from the CTICC (which will be a parliamentary precinct) must also provide the following additional information:

  • Make and registration number(s) of vehicle(s) needed for broadcast
  • Service provider clearance certificates for proposed temporary broadcast-related structures
  • Other equipment
  • Date and time of arrival and departure

For assistance with media accreditation, please contact Mlindi Mpindi at: mmpindi@parliament.gov.za or 081 716 7329.
 

