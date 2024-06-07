China and Germany Hold Consultations on Arms Control and Non-proliferation

On June 6, 2024, Director-General of the Department of Arms Control of the Foreign Ministry Sun Xiaobo and Director-General for International Order, the United Nations and Arms Control in the German Federal Foreign Office Günter Sautter held consultations on arms control and non-proliferation in Berlin. The two sides had an exchange of views on issues of mutual interest and concern.
