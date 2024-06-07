Wilbow Corporation is a Dallas-based residential land development firm. Wilbow Corporation Names Grayson Nastri Chief Investment Officer

The company is expanding its residential and investment strategy within Texas.

I look forward to working with this team to grow and diversify Wilbow’s portfolio of residential communities and land holdings.” — Grayson Nastri, Chief Investment Officer at Wilbow Corporation

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilbow Corporation, a Dallas-based residential land development firm, announced that Grayson Nastri is returning to Wilbow and joining its executive leadership team as the company grows its investment and residential development holdings within Texas. Nastri has been appointed as Chief Investment Officer and is charged with leading Wilbow’s expansion plans, including decisions on future investment land acquisitions, development, and land and lot banking in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston markets.

“I look forward to working with this team to grow and diversify Wilbow’s portfolio of residential communities and land holdings,” says Nastri. “Wilbow has consistently delivered high-quality residential communities and partnered with top-tier homebuilders throughout DFW. I welcome the opportunity to help continue that legacy.”

Nastri has been in real estate development for more than a decade with responsibilities including land acquisition, financial analysis, and project management.

“Our continued success as a company is tied to our strong, experienced team delivering on an expanding business strategy,” says Jason Massey, President at Wilbow Corporation. “I know Grayson has the acumen and dedication to deliver on that vision.”

Both Wilbow Corporation and Wilbow Group were founded by William Bowness and are owned by the Bowness family. For more information on Wilbow’s leadership team and communities, visit www.wilbow.com.

ABOUT WILBOW

Established in 1988, Dallas-based Wilbow Corporation develops distinctive single-family home communities across North Texas. Wilbow Corporation is an independent subsidiary of the Melbourne, Australia-based Wilbow Group, owned by property developer William Bowness and his family. Wilbow positions itself today as a highly capable force, with an expanding list of residential projects, an inquisitive and analytical attitude, and an optimistic outlook. Learn more at www.wilbow.com.