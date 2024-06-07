Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Size in the 7MM was ~USD 29,000 Million in 2023, estimated DelveInsight

Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Size

Rheumatoid Arthritis Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s "Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of rheumatoid arthritis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Rheumatoid arthritis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Outlook

Key Takeaways from the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Report

• Among the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest prevalent cases of rheumatoid arthritis in 2023, with around 1,430,000 cases were diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. Moreover, these cases are expected to increase during the forecast period.

• Amongst EU4 and the UK, the diagnosed prevalent cases of rheumatoid arthritis were highest in Germany, while the lowest number of cases was in France in 2023.

• In the US, the total age-specific prevalent cases of rheumatoid arthritis were highest in the age group for 55-64 years in 2023.

• The leading Rheumatoid Arthritis Companies such as Regeneron/Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, UCB BIOSCIENCES GmbH, AbbVie, Pfizer, Changchun GeneScience Pharma, Novartis, Istituto Giannina Gaslini, and others.

• Promising Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapies such as Sarilumab (Kevzara), Baricitinib, Certolizumab pegol, Upadacitinib, Tofacitinib, Sarilumab SAR153191 (REGN88), GenaKumab, AIN457, Etanercept, and others.

• June 2024:- AbbVie- A Phase 3b/4 Randomized, Double-Blind, Double Dummy, Active Comparator-Controlled Study, Comparing the Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib Versus Adalimumab in Subjects With Moderate to Severe Rheumatoid Arthritis on a Stable Background of MTX and Who Had an Inadequate Response or Intolerance to a Single TNF Inhibitor (SELECT- SWITCH).

Rheumatoid Arthritis Epidemiology Segmentation:

• Total Prevalence of Rheumatoid Arthritis

• Prevalent Cases of Rheumatoid Arthritis by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Rheumatoid Arthritis

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid Arthritis Epidemiological Insights

Rheumatoid Arthritis Overview

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic, inflammatory autoimmune disease that leads to progressive and destructive polyarthritis and is characterized by chronic pain and joint destruction that usually progress from distal to more proximal joints. It is the result of an immune response in which the body's immune system attacks its own healthy cells and the specific causes of RA are still unknown. Rheumatoid arthritis is more common in women and about 75% of RA patients are women. The disease most often begins between the ages of 30 and 50.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Marketed Drugs

• OLUMIANT (barticinib): Eli Lilly and Company/Incyte Corporation

OLUMIANT is an immunosuppressant that is indicated for use in inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, or in other terms, it is defined as a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor used to treat adults with moderate to severe RA who have not responded well enough to or could not tolerate at least one medicine called a tumor necrosis factor (TNF) antagonist. This novel agent achieved its approval on the basis of well-conducted late-stage clinical trials in countries like the US, Europe, and Japan. OLUMIANT is approved with a Boxed Warning for the risk of serious infections, malignancies, and thrombosis. Currently, OLUMIANT is conducting a Phase II trial (NCT04870203) in combination with adalimumab in rheumatoid arthritis.

• RINVOQ (upadacitinib): AbbVie

RINVOQ- an AbbVie product is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with moderate to severe RA in whom methotrexate did not work well or could not be tolerated. In August 2019, AbbVie announced that the US FDA has approved RINVOQ for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active RA who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to methotrexate.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Emerging Drugs

• Rabeximod (Rob 803): Cyxone

Rabeximod is an orally available drug with a unique mechanism of action that selectively targets the inflammatory macrophage, a type of white blood cell that is the central orchestrator of the inflammatory process that causes tissue destruction and clinical symptoms in rheumatoid arthritis. Rabeximod has been extensively studied in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials. Safety studies reveal a favorable safety profile compared to anti-rheumatoid arthritis drugs such as anti-TNFα monoclonal antibodies and oral JAK inhibitors. In June 2022, Cyxone received a response from a Type B pre-IND meeting with the US FDA. The response from the FDA facilitates for Cyxone to continue planning the Phase IIb study with Rabeximod in rheumatoid arthritis.

• Imvotamab: IGM Biosciences

Imvotamab is a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins. It has 10 binding units for CD20, and it may successfully bind to CD20 expressing B cells with more power (avidity) compared to an IgG bispecific antibody with only one or two binding units for CD20. The company is currently evaluating Imvotamab in Phase-Ib trial for severe rheumatoid arthritis and mostly autoimmune diseases mediated by B-cells. Additionally, in vitro studies show that Imvotamab is significantly more effective than rituximab in depleting low CD20 expressing cells.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Outlook

Rheumatoid Arthritis aims to control pain and inflammation and, ultimately, the goal is remission or at least low disease activity. The FDA that can slow the course of the disease and improve the quality of life has approved scarcely any drugs. Therefore, the management of rheumatoid arthritis remains supportive and symptom-based. In recent years, research on new treatment strategies has increased, taking heed of monoclonal antibodies, small molecules, and others. There are limited approved drugs that slow disease progression by prolonging autonomy and increasing survival rates. Moreover, approved by the US FDA to treat rheumatoid arthritis, including OLUMIANT, RINVOQ, and ORENCIA.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Market

The pipeline holds multiple promising therapies in various stages of development, most of which are vaccines. Therapies like Rabeximod (Cyxon), Imvotamab (IGM Biosciences), and others are the drugs and Monoclonal antibodies currently in Phase II and Ib trials focusing on Macrophage inhibition and CD cells depletion, and more may follow in the future. The current pipeline does not hold great potential as most of the products are currently in initial and mid stage trials and most of the drugs failed in their last stage trials as the studies did not meet primary and secondary efficacy endpoints in rheumatoid arthritis treatment. However, Rabeximod by Cyxone is a new drug candidate and unique among marketed drugs as well as drugs in development as it selectively targets rheumatoid arthritis via the NFkB pathway of inflammatory macrophages, the central orchestrators of the inflammatory process responsible for tissue destruction and clinical symptoms in rheumatoid arthritis.

Scope of the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Rheumatoid Arthritis Companies- Regeneron/Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, UCB BIOSCIENCES GmbH, AbbVie, Pfizer, Changchun GeneScience Pharma, Novartis, Istituto Giannina Gaslini, and others.

• Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapies- Sarilumab (Kevzara), Baricitinib, Certolizumab pegol, Upadacitinib, Tofacitinib, Sarilumab SAR153191 (REGN88), GenaKumab, AIN457, Etanercept, and others.

• Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Dynamics: Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Drivers and Barriers

• Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs and Future Perspectives

Rheumatoid Arthritis Clinical Trials Assessment

Table of Content

1 Key Insights

2 Report Introduction

3 Executive Summary

4 Key Events

5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Flow Methodology

6 Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Overview at a Glance

7 Disease Background and Overview

8 Treatment and Management of Rheumatoid Arthritis

9 Guidelines for Management of Rheumatoid Arthritis with Synthetic and Biological Disease-modifying Antirheumatic Drugs (European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology)

10 Treatment Guidelines for RA (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence)

11 Guidelines for Management of RA (American College of Rheumatology)

12 Clinical Practice Guidelines for RA (Italian Society for Rheumatology)

13 Guidelines for the use of methotrexate in patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis (Japan College of Rheumatology (JCR))

14 Treatment Algorithm

15 Epidemiology and Patient Population of 7MM

16 Patient Journey

17 Key Endpoints in Rheumatoid Arthritis Clinical Trials

18 Marketed Drugs

19 Emerging Drugs

20 Rheumatoid arthritis: 7MM Market Analysis

21 Unmet Needs

22 SWOT Analysis

23 Market Access and Reimbursement of Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapies

24 KOL Views

25 Appendix

26 DelveInsight Capabilities

27 Disclaimer

28 About DelveInsight

