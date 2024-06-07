Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Size in the 7MM was ~USD 2,300 Million in 2022, estimated DelveInsight

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market

DELHI, INDIA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Retinal Vein Occlusion, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Retinal Vein Occlusion market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Report

• In the 7MM, the total Retinal Vein Occlusion prevalent cases were estimated to be approximately 2,718,067 in 2022, of which the US accounted for around 57%, while EU4 and the UK accounted for nearly 30%, and Japan accounted for approximately 13% of the total prevalent cases. These cases are expected to increase by 2034.

• Among the 7MM, the US accounted for nearly 61% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Retinal Vein Occlusion, with nearly 935,343 cases in 2022. These cases are expected to increase during the study period (2020–2034).

• As per DelveInsight analysis, EU4 and the UK accounted for around 408,086 diagnosed prevalent cases of Retinal Vein Occlusion in 2022. These cases are expected to change during the study period (2020–2034).

• Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of Retinal Vein Occlusion, representing nearly 28% of the cases, followed by Italy and France, while Spain had the least cases in 2022.

• According to estimates based on DelveInsight’s epidemiology model, Retinal Vein Occlusion exhibits a higher female preponderance than males in the US. Of the total diagnosed prevalent cases in the US, nearly 48% were males and 52% were females, in 2022.

• In the US, the highest age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Retinal Vein Occlusion were for the age group 65–74 years, with nearly 334,051 cases, in 2022. As per the analysis, these cases are expected to increase, and the age group 65–74 years will contribute around 36% of the diagnosed prevalent cases, while the age groups <65 and =75 years will contribute 33% and 31%, respectively, by 2034.

• In 2022, among the 7MM, Japan had the second-highest cases of Retinal Vein Occlusion, contributing approximately 12% to the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Retinal Vein Occlusion.

• As per DelveInsight’s epidemiology model, Retinal Vein Occlusion is classified into BRVO and CRVO. In 2022, of the total diagnosed Retinal Vein Occlusion cases, nearly 39,620 cases were classified as CRVO, while 139,612 cases were classified as BRVO, in Japan.

• The leading Retinal Vein Occlusion Companies such as AbbVie, Roche, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Taiwan Liposome Company, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Graybug Vision, Outlook Therapeutics, Kodiak Sciences Inc, Chugai Pharmaceuticals, and others

• Promising Retinal Vein Occlusion Therapies such as TLC399 (ProDex), AR-1105, GB-102 (sunitinib/sunitinib malate), ONS-5010/Lytenava(bevacizumab-vikg), KSI-301, Vabysmo (faricimab), and others.

• June 2024:- Kodiak Sciences Inc- A Prospective, Randomized, Double-masked, Active Comparator-controlled, Multi-center, Two-arm, Phase 3 Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Intravitreal KSI-301 Compared With Intravitreal Aflibercept in Participants With Visual Impairment Due to Treatment-naïve Macular Edema Secondary to Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO). This Phase 3 study will evaluate the efficacy, durability, and safety of KSI-301 compared to aflibercept, in participants with macular edema due to treatment-naïve branch (BRVO) or central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO).

• June 2024:- Hoffmann-La Roche- China Faricimab Real World Evidence: Evaluation of Faricimab Effectiveness, Safety and Treatment Pattern, in Diabetic Macular Edema, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration: The Farseeing Study. The Farseeing Study will explore long-term effectiveness, safety, and treatment patterns among patients being treated with faricimab in real-world, routine clinical practice in China. It is a primary data collection, non-interventional, prospective and retrospective, multi-center study designed to collect real-world, long-term data to gain clinical evidence on faricimab, by observing cohorts of patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), and retinal vein occlusion (RVO) who are receiving treatment with faricimab.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Share @ Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Outlook

Retinal Vein Occlusion Overview

Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO) is a common vascular disorder of the retina, characterized by the blockage of veins carrying blood away from the retina. This condition can lead to a sudden, painless loss of vision, and is typically categorized into two types: Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO) and Branch Retinal Vein Occlusion (BRVO). CRVO affects the main retinal vein, while BRVO involves smaller branches. Risk factors include hypertension, diabetes, glaucoma, and atherosclerosis. The blockage leads to hemorrhages, swelling, and impaired oxygen supply to retinal tissues. Diagnosis is confirmed through comprehensive eye examinations, including optical coherence tomography and fluorescein angiography. Management often involves addressing underlying conditions, and treatments may include anti-VEGF injections, corticosteroids, and laser therapy to reduce macular edema and improve vision outcomes.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Epidemiology Segmentation

• Total Retinal Vein Occlusion Prevalent Cases

• Total Retinal Vein Occlusion Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Total Retinal Vein Occlusion Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Total Retinal Vein Occlusion Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Retinal Vein Occlusion Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Retinal Vein Occlusion Epidemiology trends @ Retinal Vein Occlusion Epidemiological Insights

Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment Market Landscape

The mainstay treatment for Retinal Vein Occlusion includes intravitreal injection of anti-VEGF drugs. These drugs target VEGF, an important growth factor that causes macular edema. Intravitreal injection of corticosteroid drugs is to combat inflammation and edema. Intraocular injections of steroids are another potential treatment for eyes that do not respond to anti-VEGF drugs. While intraocular steroids can have some side effects such as an increase in eye pressure and cataract progression, in most cases, these side effects can be controlled.

The main goal of the treatment is to stabilize vision by sealing off leaking blood vessels and to manage complications of macular edema and neovascularization. Response to treatment is measured by improvement of visual acuity (as a measure of photoreceptor status) and retinal thickness (as a measure of leakage. The current treatment regime for Retinal Vein Occlusion includes the use of anti-VEGFs, corticosteroids, laser therapy, and several other off-labeled therapies.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Marketed Drugs

• VABYSMO (faricimab): Roche/Chugai Pharmaceutical

VABYSMO (faricimab) is a humanized bispecific immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) antibody that binds both vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A) and angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2). The fragment crystallizable (Fc) region of faricimab was engineered by selected point mutations to abolish binding interactions with Fc? and FcRn receptors. Faricimab is a humanized bispecific antibody that acts through the inhibition of two pathways by binding to VEGF-A and Ang-2. By inhibiting VEGF-A, faricimab suppresses endothelial cell proliferation, neovascularization, and vascular permeability. By inhibiting Ang-2, faricimab is thought to promote vascular stability and desensitize blood vessels to the effects of VEGF-A. In October 2023, the US FDA approved VABYSMO (faricimab) for the treatment of macular edema following Retinal Vein Occlusion.

• LUCENTIS (ranibizumab): Roche/Novartis

LUCENTIS (ranibizumab) developed by Roche is a recombinant humanized IgG1 kappa isotype monoclonal antibody fragment designed for intraocular use which binds to and inhibits the biological activity of human VEGF-A. It binds with high affinity to the VEGF-A isoforms (e.g. VEGF110, VEGF121, and VEGF165), thereby preventing the binding of VEGF-A to its receptors VEGFR-1 and VEGFR-2. VEGF-A is a protein that has a critical role in angiogenesis and the hyperpermeability of the vessels. Ranibizumab binds to the receptor-binding site of active forms of VEGF-A, including the biologically active, cleaved form of this molecule, VEGF110. In August 2013, LUCENTIS was approved in Japan for the treatment of choroidal neovascularization in pathological myopia and macular edema associated with Retinal Vein Occlusion. In June 2011, the EMA approved LUCENTIS as a treatment for patients with visual impairment due to macular edema secondary to Retinal Vein Occlusion. In June 2010, the US FDA approved LUCENTIS for the treatment of macular edema secondary to Retinal Vein Occlusion.

• EYLEA (aflibercept): Regeneron Pharmaceutical/Bayer/Santen

EYLEA (aflibercept) developed by Regeneron is a recombinant fusion protein consisting of portions of human VEGF 1 and VEGF 2 extracellular domains fused to the Fc portion of human IgG1 formulated as an iso-osmotic solution for intravitreal administration. Aflibercept is a dimeric glycoprotein produced in recombinant CHO cells. VEGF-A and PlGF are members of the VEGF family of angiogenic factors that can act as mitogenic, chemotactic, and vascular permeability factors for endothelial cells. VEGF acts via two receptor tyrosine kinases, VEGFR-1 and VEGFR-2, present on the surface of endothelial cells. In June 2015, Bayer received approval for EYLEA from the MHLW in Japan for the treatment of patients with macular edema secondary to Retinal Vein Occlusion. In February 2015, the EC agreed to expand the indication for EYLEA to include macular edema secondary to BRVO, and in August 2013 for macular edema secondary to CRVO. In October 2014, the FDA approved EYLEA for the treatment of macular edema following Retinal Vein Occlusion.

• OZURDEX (dexamethasone intravitreal implant): AbbVie

OZURDEX (dexamethasone intravitreal implant) developed by Allergan (now acquired by AbbVie) is an injectable, sustained-release, potent steroid implant with a prolonged efficacy and a favorable safety profile. It is a dissolving implant that is injected directly into the vitreous humor of the eye to treat swelling that may occur when there is a blockage of certain blood vessels in the eyes. In July 2010, EMA approved OZURDEX, the first treatment authorized in Europe for the treatment of macular edema due to Retinal Vein Occlusion, while in June 2009, was approved by the US FDA.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Emerging Drugs

• Tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301): Kodiak Sciences

Tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an intravitreal injection being developed by Kodiak Sciences, is a novel anti-VEGF biologic designed to have an extended ocular half-life. It consists of a custom-built antibody inhibiting VEGF, a potent cytokine known to contribute to the pathology of retinal vascular diseases, conjugated with a phosphorylcholine biopolymer. The drug is designed to maintain potent and effective drug levels in ocular tissues for longer than the existing agents and is based on the antibody biopolymer conjugate platform.

Kodiak Sciences has completed the Phase III BEACON study of KSI-301 in individuals with visual impairment due to treatment-naïve macular edema secondary to Retinal Vein Occlusion and plans to conduct one additional pivotal study in the first half of 2024, which, if successful, will serve as the basis for a BLA for macular edema following Retinal Vein Occlusion.

• LYTENAVA (bevacizumab)/ONS-5010: Outlook Therapeutics

LYTENAVA (bevacizumab)/ONS-5010 is an investigational ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab to be administered as an intravitreal injection. Bevacizumab is a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds with high affinity to all isoforms of human VEGF and neutralizes VEGF’s biological activity through a steric blocking of the binding of VEGF to its receptors Flt-1 (VEGFR-1) and KDR (VEGFR-2) on the surface of endothelial cells.

Outlook Therapeutics has completed a Phase III trial to evaluate the safety of ophthalmic bevacizumab in subjects diagnosed with BRVO and is conducting another Phase III trial to compare the safety of ophthalmic bevacizumab in vials versus prefilled syringes in subjects with BRVO. Besides this, Outlook Therapeutics intends to initiate NORSE FOUR, a registration clinical trial that will evaluate ONS-5010 for use in treating BRVO. Further, the company has received agreement from the FDA on the protocols for NORSE FOUR.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Drug Market

These drugs target VEGF, an important growth factor that causes macular edema. Anti-VEGF drugs are markedly more effective in the treatment of Retinal Vein Occlusion than any other treatment modality. Among all the available treatment choices, anti-VEGF drugs provide the greatest improvement in VA. Intravitreal injection of corticosteroid drugs is to combat inflammation and edema. Corticosteroids have anti-inflammatory, antiangiogenic, and anti-permeability properties that make them an attractive therapeutic option for a variety of posterior segment diseases. The rationale for using a steroidal drug for the treatment of edematous and proliferative diseases is that abnormal proliferation of cells is often associated with and triggered by inflammation. Moreover, intraretinal accumulation of fluid is usually accompanied by a blood-retinal barrier dysfunction that can be restored with steroid therapy.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Outlook

Retinal Vein Occlusion is a common vascular disorder of the retina and one of the most common causes of vision loss worldwide. It is the second most common cause of blindness from retinal vascular disease after diabetic retinopathy. There is no treatment available to reverse Retinal Vein Occlusion. Most people with this condition will have permanent changes to their vision. The main goal of the treatment should be to stabilize vision by sealing off leaking blood vessels.

Unfortunately, there is no way actually to unblock retinal veins. However, the doctor can treat any health problems that seem to be related to Retinal Vein Occlusion. Vision may come back in some eyes that have had a Retinal Vein Occlusion. About one-third have some improvement, about one-third stay the same, and about one-third gradually improve, but it can take a year or more to learn the outcome. In some cases, the blocked vessels will lead to fluid accumulation in the retina while in others, may cause the formation of new blood vessels.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the retinal vein occlusion market are anticipated to change in the coming years. Currently, anti-VEGF drugs are the dominant choice for treating RVO, and this trend is expected to continue in the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of diabetes, lifestyle changes, and a rising incidence of glaucoma, among other factors, are driving the growing use of anti-VEGF drugs in RVO treatment. The expanding elderly population and heightened awareness of eye disorders are expected to increase RVO cases, thereby creating opportunities for new treatment options. Companies can seize the opportunity to meet the unmet needs of RVO patients by offering more durable responses, reduced clinic visits, and improved safety profiles.

Scope of the Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Retinal Vein Occlusion Companies- AbbVie, Roche, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Taiwan Liposome Company, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Graybug Vision, Outlook Therapeutics, Kodiak Sciences Inc, Chugai Pharmaceuticals, and others

• Retinal Vein Occlusion Therapies- TLC399 (ProDex), AR-1105, GB-102 (sunitinib/sunitinib malate), ONS-5010/Lytenava(bevacizumab-vikg), KSI-301, Vabysmo (faricimab), and others.

• Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Dynamics: Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Drivers and Barriers

• Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs and Future Perspectives

Discover more about Retinal Vein Occlusion Drugs in development @ Retinal Vein Occlusion Clinical Trials Assessment

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Retinal vein occlusion Market Overview at a Glance

4. Methodology of Retinal vein occlusion Epidemiology and Market

5. Executive Summary of Retinal vein occlusion

6. Key Events

7. Disease Background and Overview

8. Patient Journey

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population

10. Marketed Drugs

11. Emerging Drugs

12. Retinal vein occlusion: Market Analysis

13. KOL Opinion Leaders’ Views

14. SWOT Analysis

15. Unmet Needs

16. Market Access and Reimbursement

17. Appendix

18. DelveInsight Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About DelveInsight