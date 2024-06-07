F3 Films Options Second Script by NOLA Screenwriter

Screenplay To Be Sent to Lifetime for Consideration

PRAIRIEVILLE, LA, USA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Film start-up, F3 Films has optioned its second screenplay in as many weeks since its partnership with SilverScreen Pictures was announced.

This second screenplay is entitled FANFARE, written by New Orleans’ actress, and now screenwriter, Ann Mahoney. Ann is a highly trained actress and professor at Loyola University, who is best known for her portrayal of Olivia, in THE WALKING DEAD; having appeared in 12 episodes. Though this new script will be “shopped” by their agent to several networks, F3 believes it fits squarely into Lifetime’s wheelhouse.

“We are deeply committed to discovering and elevating Louisiana talent, and have received a tremendous amount of scripts since our announcement,” according to Bush. “We are also looking outside of the state for quality scripts, but we’re definitely giving preference to Louisiana writers.”

Fanfare will officially be presented to SilverScreen in short order for placement in our slate of films. “We intend to start production of A Big Easy Christmas in late June/early July, then we’d like to see Fanfare come online in the early spring of 2025,” added Bush. “We are excited to be working with talented writers like Michael and Ann. Our company not only brings projects to the world, but these projects bring our company to the world.”