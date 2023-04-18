“God Help Them if we Wake Up” New Play by The Walking Dead’s Ann Mahoney

Theatrical Poster

The Walking Dead’s Ann Mahoney, and D.C. theatre maven Gillian Shelly, have penned a new play. Fellow TWD alum Nadine Marissa to star in Nov 2023 production.

Think of the play like Greek tragedy ala The Bacchae, but with the modern sensibility of Angels in America, and one heck of a humorous through-line.” — Ann Mahoney

The Walking Dead’s Ann Mahoney, and D.C. theatre maven Gillian Shelly, have penned a new play. Recipients of The Sherri Marina Memorial Grant, they have also garnered a contribution of $37K in matching funds toward the first production of the piece. Described as “A Beautiful Disaster Play with Feminist Cojones,” it is set to be performed in New Orleans, LA in November of this year.

“In the summer of 2022, I found myself watching fundamental human rights taking a huge step backwards in this land of the free, home of the brave. I knew I didn’t have the political prowess to make a statement that would matter,” says Mahoney, “so I returned to my roots in the theatre, and wrote this epic play – featuring 25 women, original music, choreography, and much magic and mayhem.”

The star of the piece, Hannah Green, is a woman going through a midlife crisis who leaves her whole life behind in search of a better world. Her private act of rebellion inadvertently causes a chain reaction, awakening an army of women, and sparking a revolution. Another The Walking Dead alumni, Nadine Marissa, read the play, and immediately accepted the starring role.

“Ironically, me and Hannah are in the same place. I recently made a big transition, going through massive, life-changing events; Hannah is also going through big shifts in her life. I went through moments of asking, ‘What does this mean?’ Hannah is asking those same questions. We are BOTH working through a new trajectory, and figuring out how to take control back after losing what we’ve known. With The Walking Dead ending, I needed something to ground me, and make me feel at home again. And just like that - Hannah came and said, ‘Come on home for a bit.’ I know this play has to happen, and I have to be a part of it.”

The other female characters in the play span the centuries, and come from all ethnicities and backgrounds. There is a Matriarchal Trinity of Goddesses: The Madonna, The Virgin, and The Whore, along with a Medicine Woman, and a 1950s Housewife – wandering through worlds powered by valium and martinis.

“Think of it like a big, Greek tragedy ala The Bacchae,” quips Mahoney, “but with the modern sensibility of plays like Angels in America, and one heck of a humorous through-line. We tackle religion, sexuality, mimic some show tunes, eat an aspic, and guzzle a variety of kitschy cocktails. A good time will be had by all.”

Shelly and Mahoney are life-long friends, having met in college, studying theatre. They are working with two different theatre companies to bring the project to life. Today, they launched an IndieGoGo campaign to take advantage of the $37K in matching funds already pledged to the project.

They hope to appeal to audiences looking to help launch this epic new play. All donations to the campaign are tax-deductible, and there are great additional perks attached at all funding levels. These include mentions in the program, autographed photos, free tickets to the show, and even dinner with Shelly and Mahoney.

The play will be performed in New Orleans, LA this coming November 2023. The IndieGoGo Campaign ends May 17, 2023.

