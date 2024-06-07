Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Size was ~USD 1,300 million in 2023, estimated DelveInsight

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Size

DELHI, INDIA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Respiratory Syncytial Virus market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Report

• According to DelveInsight’s Epidemiology Model, total incident cases of RSV were found highest, i.e. ~2,800,000 in the below 5 years category, followed by 65 years and above, and the least number of cases were found in 5 to 64 years age group in the 7MM.

• In 2023, total Respiratory Syncytial Virus incident cases were ~8,600,000 in the 7MM and the US accounted for majority of the cases i.e. ~56%.

• Respiratory Syncytial Virus Incident cases were the highest in below 5 years of age, which accounted for nearly 50% of the total Respiratory Syncytial Virus incident cases in the 7MM in 2023.

• As per the severity of Respiratory Syncytial Virus infection in children, mild cases of RSV were the highest in 2023 in the US, whereas severity-specific cases in adults recorded highest number of moderate cases.

• In 2023, nearly 90% of the outpatient cases based on visit-specific Respiratory Syncytial Virus incident cases in adults, were found in the United States.

• The leading Respiratory Syncytial Virus Companies such as Bavarian Nordic, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Moderna, ReViral, Pfizer, and others.

• Promising Respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapies such as Nirsevimab, RSVpreF Vaccine, RSVpreF3 Vaccine, MVA-BN RSV Vaccine, Ad26.RSV.pre F Vaccine, mRNA-1345 Vaccine, NJ-53718678, Clesrovimab, EDP-938, MEDI8897, GS-5806, RV521, ALN-RSV01, and others.

• June 2024:- Pfizer- The purpose of the study is to learn about the safety and amount of sisunatovir in the blood of infants and children up to age 60 months. These children have Lower Respiratory Tract Infection (LRTI) caused by Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). LRTI is the infection to the lower airways such as lungs.

• May 2024:- Codagenix Inc.- This study is a Phase 1, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-escalation clinical trial to evaluate the safety of and immune response to CodaVax-RSV in healthy children. They will be vaccinated in spring to early autumn 2023 and followed through the 2023-24 RSV season. 18 children aged 2 to 5 years who are RSV-seropositive (have antibodies to RSV) and 33 children aged 6 months to < 2 years who are RSV-seronegative (do not have antibodies to RSV) will be enrolled in escalating-dose cohorts.

• May 2024:- GlaxoSmithKline- A Phase 3, Observer-blind, Randomized, Placebo-controlled Study to Evaluate the Non-inferiority of the Immune Response and Safety of the RSVPreF3 OA Investigational Vaccine in Adults 50-59 Years of Age, Including Adults at Increased Risk of Respiratory Syncytial Virus Lower Respiratory Tract Disease, Compared to Older Adults ≥60 Years of Age.

• May 2024:- EuBiologics Co. Ltd- Phase I, Randomized, Observer-blind, Placebo-control, Parallel-group, first-in Human Study to Evaluate Safety and Tolerability of EuRSV in Healthy Adults Aged Between 19 Years and 80 Years. Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate the safety of RSV-1 and RSV-2 vaccines in healthy adults aged 19 to 80 years who have voluntarily given written consent to participate in this study.



Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common respiratory virus that infects the nose, throat, lungs, and breathing passages. RSV belongs to the genus Orthopneumovirus within the family Pneumoviridae and order Mononegavirales. Members of this genus include human RSV, bovine RSV, and murine pneumonia virus. Two major antigenic subtypes of human RSV (A and B) are determined mainly by antigenic drift and duplications in RSV-G sequences but accompanied by genome-wide sequence divergence, including within RSV-F.

Respiratory syncytial virus Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Respiratory Syncytial Virus Prevalence

• Respiratory Syncytial Virus Prevalent Cases by severity

• Respiratory Syncytial Virus Gender-specific Prevalence

• Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic

Respiratory syncytial virus Treatment Landscape

Respiratory syncytial virus treatment is currently limited to supportive care and prophylactic antibody use. It may include hydration, supplemental oxygen, suctioning of airways, and mechanical ventilation when needed. Bronchodilators such as albuterol have long been used and studied in RSV bronchiolitis. Unfortunately, there is no clear consensus as to their effectiveness. Although extensive research has gone into studying the effect of bronchodilators in young infants and children, very limited studies or recommendations are available for adult patients with RSV infection. Because adults with RSV lower respiratory infections often have co-infections and multiple comorbidities, it is much harder to develop a guideline that applies to such a heterogeneous population.

Respiratory syncytial virus Market Insights

Advances in disease mechanisms have yielded new diagnostic and therapeutic approaches, opening the way to more drug development. The market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to the increasing incident cases and also, the launch of upcoming therapies during the forecast period. While the understanding of RSV pathogenesis and viral biology has increased over time, prevention of the virus is still lacking, often with severe disease burdens. RSV treatment typically involves respiratory supportive care for common symptoms, such as dyspnea, wheezing, bronchitis, and upper respiratory infection, including bronchodilators and antibiotics. The expected launch of emerging therapies is expected to create a significant shift in the overall market size during the forecast period (2023-2032).

Respiratory syncytial virus Market Dynamics

The respiratory syncytial virus market is expected to grow due to factors like increase in the patient pool and expected entry of emerging therapies. While no RSV vaccine is currently available; however, many promising vaccine candidates are in clinical trials, which will be in the respiratory syncytial virus market soon. A safe and effective vaccine could save many lives and reduce hospitalizations significantly. However, several factors will likely hamper the respiratory syncytial virus market growth. RSV is a common cause of viral respiratory disease in adults and occurs primarily in the winter months in the United States. It is a significant cause of morbidity and mortality, particularly in the young and old. There is little knowledge about the best adult therapy. Bronchodilators and steroids are generally ineffective in infants.

Respiratory syncytial virus Drugs Uptake

• Nirsevimab is an immunization that provides direct prophylactic RSV protection to all infants via an antibody to help prevent LRTI caused by RSV. Monoclonal antibodies do not require the activation of the immune system to help offer rapid and direct protection against disease. With nirsevimab, the goal is to provide rapid and direct protection to the infant through a single immunization. It is the first potential immunization to show protection against RSV in infants in a Phase III trial. Currently, the drug is being studied in Phase III. Regulatory submissions have begun in the first half of 2022. Recently in September 2022, CHMP recommended approval of BEYFORTUS (nirsevimab) for the prevention of RSV disease in infants in Europe. The company plans US submission by the second half of 2022.

• Pfizer’s investigational RSV vaccine candidate, RSVpreF, builds on foundational basic science discoveries, including those made at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which detailed the crystal structure of prefusion F, a key form of the viral fusion protein (F) that RSV uses to attack human cells. The NIH research showed that antibodies specific to the prefusion form were highly effective at blocking virus infection, suggesting a prefusion F-based vaccine may confer optimal protection against RSV. After this important discovery, Pfizer tested numerous versions of the viral protein and identified those that elicited a strong antiviral immune response in preclinical evaluation. The vaccine candidate comprises two preF proteins selected to optimize protection against RSV A and B. Currently, the company is investigating this vaccine in many Phase III clinical trials.

• RSVpreF 3 contains a recombinant subunit pre-fusion RSV antigen combined with GSK’s proprietary AS01 adjuvant, which is also used in the company’s shingles vaccine. The antigen plus adjuvant combination may help overcome the natural age-related decline in immunity that contributes to the challenge of protecting older adults from RSV disease

Scope of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Report

Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2020-2034

• Respiratory syncytial virus Companies- Bavarian Nordic, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Moderna, ReViral, Pfizer, and others.

• Respiratory syncytial virus pipeline therapies- Nirsevimab, RSVpreF Vaccine, RSVpreF3 Vaccine, MVA-BN RSV Vaccine, Ad26.RSV.pre F Vaccine, mRNA-1345 Vaccine, NJ-53718678, Clesrovimab, EDP-938, MEDI8897, GS-5806, RV521, ALN-RSV01, and others.

• Respiratory syncytial virus Market Dynamics: Respiratory syncytial virus Market Drivers and Barriers

