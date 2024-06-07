Submit Release
News Search

There were 314 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,990 in the last 365 days.

Sunak v Starmer: tax attacks

The IfG rebuttal unit kicked into gear this week after our very own Nick Davies found himself dragged into the Conservative Party’s tax attack on Labour. So where did that number really come from – and what can Labour do about it? Full Fact’s Chris Morris joins the IfG podcast to look back on a very noisy TV debate between Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer.

We’re into the manifesto countdown – but will either Labour or the Conservatives say anything about the problems piling up for whoever forms the next government? A new IfG paper, The precarious state of the state, sets out the scale and severity of the challenges likely to dominate the next parliament.

Plus: The state of GPs’ surgeries. Another new IfG report – out on Saturday – says GPs’ surgeries are old, cramped and crumbling. So what can be done about it?

You just read:

Sunak v Starmer: tax attacks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more