Sunak v Starmer: tax attacks

The IfG rebuttal unit kicked into gear this week after our very own Nick Davies found himself dragged into the Conservative Party’s tax attack on Labour. So where did that number really come from – and what can Labour do about it? Full Fact’s Chris Morris joins the IfG podcast to look back on a very noisy TV debate between Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer.

We’re into the manifesto countdown – but will either Labour or the Conservatives say anything about the problems piling up for whoever forms the next government? A new IfG paper, The precarious state of the state, sets out the scale and severity of the challenges likely to dominate the next parliament.

Plus: The state of GPs’ surgeries. Another new IfG report – out on Saturday – says GPs’ surgeries are old, cramped and crumbling. So what can be done about it?