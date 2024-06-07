Transition period for certification of veterinary professional accreditation to end by the end of this month, for which members of the sector are urged to register as soon as possible

MACAU, June 7 - Law No. 4/2023 “Law on Veterinary Clinical Care and Commercial Activity of Animals” came into effect on 1 April 2024, stipulating that individuals engaged in the profession of veterinary surgeon in Macao must apply for certification of veterinary professional accreditation and registration of veterinary surgeons. Among them, the transition period for certification of accreditation is about to end on 28 June 2024. The Council of Veterinary Medicine Professionals (CPMV) urges professionals who meet the requirements of the transitional regime but have not yet certified their accreditations to submit applications as soon as possible.

Nearly 100 applications for certification received since entry of law

As of 31 May 2024, CPMV has received a total of 99 applications for certification of veterinary professional accreditation, of which 38 qualified applications have been approved and granted with the “veterinary professional accreditation certificate”. CPMV will process the remaining applications in chronological order.

Members of the sector to submit applications for certification by 28 June

The transitional regime of the law is applicable to Macao residents and non-resident employees who were engaged in veterinary clinical care in Macao before the law came into effect. Relevant individuals are required to apply to CPMV for certification of veterinary professional accreditation within 90 days from the date of entry into force of the law, and apply to the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) for registration of veterinary surgeons in accordance with the law within 180 days from the date of entry into force of the law. They may continue to exercise the veterinary profession before the registration process is completed.

The transition period for certification of veterinary professional accreditation is about to end on 28 June 2024. CPMV urges professionals who meet the requirements of the transitional regime but have not yet certified their accreditations to submit their applications as soon as possible. Overdue applications will not be accepted. Applicants who apply for the certification are required to fill in the designated application form and submit the required documents including: 1) copy of valid identification document; 2) copy of the certificate of an academic degree in the area of veterinary medicine obtained outside Macao; 3) copy of academic transcript; 4) copy of the certificate of the qualification to exercise the profession of veterinary surgeon outside Macao, and other certification documents deemed necessary by CPMV. Originals or certified copies must be produced for the verification of all copies.

Macao residents who had carried out functions in the area of veterinary medicine in public departments or entities for one year or more or who had continuously or intermittently exercised veterinary clinical care activities in Macao for one year or more before the law came into effect are exempted from submission of the “certificate of the qualification to exercise the profession of veterinary surgeon outside Macao” when applying for the certification of professional accreditation during the transition period. However, they still need to have a recognised “academic degree in the area of veterinary medicine obtained outside Macao”. The review and decision-making process takes 60 days from the date of submission of all application materials, and the certificate issued is valid permanently. Relevant individuals are welcome to visit the website of CPMV (www.cpmv.gov.mo) to find out about the “Regime of Certification of Professional Accreditation of Veterinary Surgeons” and related administrative formalities.