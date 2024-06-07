Cultural Affairs Bureau receives donation of works from participating entities and artists in “Art Macao”

MACAU, June 7 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) received a total of six artworks featured in “Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2023” which were donated by participating entities and artists. IC thanks the donors for their support of Macao’s cultural undertakings and affirms that the generous act of donation helps to enrich the collections of local museums.

The donated artworks include paintings, sculptures and installations, showcasing a rich array of diverse contemporary arts. Specifically, Fountain of Vision by local young artist Lai Sut Weng, donated by the Galaxy Entertainment Group, expands the interpretations of human aspirations from different perspectives. The photographic installation Abnormal Structure by local photographer Chan Hin Io, donated by Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd., explores the complexity of urban ecological structures that imply the city’s destiny. The installation The Genesis of Rationality by local artist Ung Vai Meng, donated by Sands China Ltd., offers a reflection upon the risks arising from an overdependence on rational science and technology. The digital ink art video installation Icy Fire by local artist Lampo Leong, donated by Wynn Macau Ltd., encourages viewers to ponder the issue of climate change. The painting Star Birth, by Japanese artist Kumano Umi, donated by Dr. Stanley Ho Foundation, conveys humanity’s relentless pursuit of a happy life. The painting Vortex - Two Dragons, created and donated by Yujiro Ueno, an artist featured in the Kyoto Pavilion, explores the inner energy of life under the theme of mythology.

IC is committed to driving the development of cultural and artistic endeavours in Macao and seeks to intensify the exchange between Chinese cultures and various other cultures in Macao, enhances the city’s cultural image, and constantly increase its cultural and artistic depth by consolidating resources from different sectors and organising “Art Macao” and other large-scale artistic festivals and events. The artworks generously donated by the participating entities and artists represent the profound value of cultural diversity and will be added to the collection of the Macao Museum of Art under IC, injecting new blood into its modern and contemporary art collection and bearing witness to the constant intensification and development of cultural exchange and collaboration in East Asia. IC will continue take advantage of different platforms to strengthen cooperation and contact with all sectors of society, thus jointly propelling the prosperous development of Macao’s cultural sector.