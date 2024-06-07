Connected Aircraft market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report: Connected Aircraft Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Type (Hardware, Software), by Connectivity (In-flight, Air-to-Air, Air-to-Ground), by Platform (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business and General Aviation, UAV, Advanced Air Mobility) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The connected aircraft market was valued at USD 5,564.0 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Growing Demand for In-flight Connectivity to Propel Market Growth

The demand for in-flight connectivity (IFC) has been increasing significantly in recent years due to several factors. Modern passengers expect to stay connected at all times, including during flights. This is particularly true for business travelers who need to remain productive and connected with their work. Improvements in satellite and ground-based communication technologies have made it feasible to provide reliable internet connections even at cruising altitudes. Newer satellites, such as those in geostationary and low Earth orbits, offer better coverage and higher bandwidth.

Airlines view IFC as a competitive differentiator. Offering robust and reliable Wi-Fi services can attract more customers and provide a superior in-flight experience, leading to higher customer satisfaction and loyalty. Airlines can generate additional revenue through various IFC-related services. These include selling internet packages, offering premium content, and partnering with advertisers for targeted marketing during flights.

Cybersecurity Risks to Offer Challenges for Connected Aircraft Industry

The connected aircraft industry, which integrates advanced communication technologies and networks to enhance operational efficiency, passenger experience, and safety, faces significant cybersecurity challenges. Connected aircraft rely on various communication systems, including satellite communications (SATCOM), Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, to connect onboard systems with ground stations and other aircraft. These communication channels can be targeted for interception or disruption, potentially leading to data breaches or operational failures. Hackers can intercept sensitive information, including passenger data, flight plans, and communications between crew and ground control. Attackers might disrupt in-flight connectivity services, affecting both passenger experience and operational communications.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/connected-aircraft-market-2024/#download_sampe_div

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 269-page report provides 89 tables and 148 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global connected aircrafts market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for connected aircrafts. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments, and company size and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing connected aircrafts market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

Growing Passenger and Cargo Traffic to Provide an Opportunity

As economies develop and people's disposable incomes rise, more individuals can afford to travel by air. This has led to a significant increase in air passenger traffic, particularly in emerging markets such as China, India, and Southeast Asia. Airlines have expanded their networks, offered more routes and destinations, and formed partnerships and alliances. This has increased accessibility to various parts of the world and facilitated international travel.

Advancements in aircraft technology have improved fuel efficiency, increased aircraft capacity, and reduced operating costs. This has allowed airlines to offer more flights and keep airfares relatively affordable. Changing demographics, including an expanding middle class, increasing urbanization, and aging populations, have contributed to the growth in air passenger traffic. These factors have resulted in a greater demand for travel, both domestically and internationally.

Get Detailed ToC

https://www.visiongain.com/report/connected-aircraft-market-2024/

Competitive Landscape

Connected aircraft market is competitive in nature as leading 10 companies operating in this industry dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to continue their dominance over the forecast period. Prominent companies are Gogo Inc., Honeywell International, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, Viasat, TE Connectivity, Iridium Communications, Astronics Corporation, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, and Anuvu. Companies are adopting different strategies such as facility expansion, production expansion, merger & acquisitions, partnership, collaboration, and investment in order to stay competitive in the industry.

In September 2023, Honeywell launched a new product that can limit the effects of cellular interference on certain satellite communications (satcom) systems for aircraft communications.

Panasonic Avionics Corporation (Panasonic Avionics), the world’s leading supplier of in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems (IFEC), continues to enhance its global software development capabilities introduced a rapidly growing set of capabilities based in Pune, India.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com . Avoid missing out by staying informed – order our report now.

To find more Visiongain research reports on the Aviation sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: contactus@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact

Visiongain Reports Limited

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7336 6100

Email: contactus@visiongain.com

Web: www.visiongain.com