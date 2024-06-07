Việt Nam actively engages in regional green transition

VIETNAM, June 7 - SINGAPORE — A Vietnamese delegation led by Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên has attended the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) Ministerial Meeting, and its sidelines event - Clean Economy Investor Forum in Singapore.

The forum, co-organised on Thursday by the Singaporean Ministry of Trade and Industry and 13 other IPEF member countries, brought together ministers, senior officials and world leading investors. Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong attended and delivered opening remarks at the event.

It was an initiative to promote the targets set in the IPEF Clean Economy Agreement, facilitating business activities and high-quality capital connectivity, while connecting the public and private sectors through in-depth dialogues with experts.

Notably, the forum identified a total of 69 sustainable infrastructure projects worth more than US$23 billion.

On the sidelines of the ministerial meeting, Diên met with US and Singaporean representatives to exchange views on important matters in bilateral trade, as well as collaboration in renewable energy.

The minister stressed that Việt Nam boasts huge potential for cross-border electricity trade, and it is interested in enhancing power connectivity in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Việt Nam appreciates the cooperation and support from the US and other relevant sides over the past time, he said.

Việt Nam hopes that through the working group, countries will share experience in developing offshore wind power, and building underground power transmission cable systems and other related issues, Diên continued.

Notably, at the meeting between Việt Nam, Singapore and the US on large-scale electricity export not through the national power grid, the leaders welcomed the establishment of the tripartite working group.

Việt Nam expressed its interest in enhancing power grid connectivity within ASEAN, as well as between Việt Nam and Singapore.

According to Lương Hoàng Thái, Director of the MoIT’s Multilateral Trade Policy Department, the IPEF Ministerial Meeting marks countries putting the initiative in place.

On this occasion, Việt Nam proposed working together with Singapore and the US to form a trilateral framework to discuss potential steps for the establishment of a power connection network with ASEAN countries, he said. — VNS