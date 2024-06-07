Vietcombank opens four more gold stores as gold price decreases

VIETNAM, June 7 - HÀ NỘI — Vietcombank has opened four additional stores to sell gold, bringing the total number of stores operated under the commercial bank to ten, five in Hà Nội and five in HCM City to date.

Vietcombank, one of the four large commercial banks with state capital in Việt Nam, has served more than 1,500 customers since their gold stores were opened, selling nearly 10,000 taels of gold, according to Lê Hoàng Tùng, Vietcombank's deputy director-general.

He said on top of adding additional gold stores, the bank will keep improving its protocols, product and service quality to speed up transactions, in an effort to support the State Bank of Vietnam's directive to close the gap between domestic and international gold prices.

"In accordance with the central bank's guidance, efforts to narrow the gap between domestic and international gold prices can lead to gold prices going down further. Residents must remain extremely cautious while making purchases of the precious metal," he said.

A list of Vietcombank's gold stores:

HCM City:

Vietcombank Kỳ Đồng at 13-13 Bis Kỳ Đồng, Ward 9, District 3.

Vietcombank Tân Bình at 108 Tây Thạnh, Tây Thạnh Ward, Tân Phú District.

Vietcombank HCM City at 5 Công trường Mê Linh, Bến Nghé Ward, District 1.

Vietcombank Nam Sài Gòn at 23 Nguyễn Hữu Thọ, Tân Hưng Ward, District 7.

Vietcombank Thủ Đức at 50A Đặng Văn Bi, Bình Thọ Ward, Thủ Đức District.

Hà Nội:

Vietcombank Thành Công at 01 Thái Hà, Trung Liệt Ward, Đống Đa District.

Vietcombank Chương Dương at 564 Nguyễn Văn Cừ, Gia Thụy Ward, Long Biên District.

Vietcombank Exchange Office at 11 Láng Hạ, Thành Công Ward, Ba Đình District.

Vietcombank Hà Nội at 11B Cát Linh, Quốc Tử Giám Ward, Đống Đa District.

Vietcombank Ba Đình at 72 Trần Hưng Đạo, Trần Hưng Đạo Ward, Hoàn Kiếm District.

The trading hours of gold are from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM and from 1:30 PM to 4:00 PM daily. — VNS