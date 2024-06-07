Food Sweeteners Market is estimated to reach US$70.68 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.04%
The food sweeteners market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.04% from US$43.915 billion in 2022 to US$70.68 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the food sweeteners market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.04% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$70.68 billion by 2029.
Food sweeteners are substances utilized to add sweetness to food and refreshments, either naturally or artificially. They can be nutritive or non-nutritive, giving vitality in the form of carbohydrates. Nutritive sweeteners like sucrose, nectar, and maple syrup give energy, whereas non-nutritive sweeteners like aspartame, sucralose, saccharin, stevia, and monk natural products contain zero or exceptionally low sums of carbohydrates or energy. They are utilized in different foods and beverages to improve flavor and bulk up items. Consumer inclinations for natural and organic items, as well as flavor and useful benefits, are driving requests for natural sweeteners. Globalization and market infiltration in developing regions and worldwide food chains advance drive the requirement for sweeteners to cater to differing consumer inclinations.
The food sweetener market is driven by different variables, including health-driven concerns and innovative progressions. Rising well-being awareness has driven a demand for low-calorie choices, whereas diabetes management has expanded the requirement for sugar substitutes that don't spike blood glucose levels. The food and beverage industry is expanding, with product advancement and refreshment segment extension driving requests for diverse sweetener types. Government endorsements and stricter labeling controls have bolstered market development, whereas innovative advancements have made high-intensity sweeteners more cost-effective and versatile. Research and advancement have driven the creation of sweetener blends that imitate the taste and useful properties of sugar, improving customer adoption.
The market of food sweetener is expanding with new product launches that are economical as well as more beneficial for health, for instance, in July 2023, Tate & Lyle introduced TASTEVA® SOL Stevia Sweetener, a highly soluble stevia solution, to its sweetener portfolio, addressing stevia solubility issues in food and beverages, thereby catering to consumer demand for healthier, tastier, and calorie-reduced items.
Based on the type, the market for food sweeteners is categorized into natural sweetener and artificial sweetener. The industry is anticipated to develop more due to rising well-being awareness, advancement in natural sweeteners like stevia, and the increasing focus on reduced or no-sugar items. Customers are progressively concerned about the health effects of artificial or synthetic sweeteners and are turning towards more natural alternatives. Natural sweeteners can give sweetness without including sugar, making them a more feasible choice.
Based on application, the food sweeteners market is classified into confectionary and bakery, processed food, dairy, beverages, and others. Widely, the beverage and confectionary, as well as bakery segments, are anticipated to drive noteworthy development due to the expanding request for healthier choices in these sections with decreased sugar substance. Organic sweeteners can offer assistance to keep up sweetness and requests to health-conscious shoppers. The dairy segment could see growth with healthy dairy options still sweet. Processed food may see slower growth due to cost-effective sweeteners and artificial sweeteners. Other segments, which depend on specific applications, may also experience growth. Overall, beverages and confectionary and bakery are strong contenders for growth.
Based on Geography, North America is anticipated to have a major share of the global market of food sweeteners in the midst of the anticipated period owing to a few major variables. North America's food and beverage industry is dynamic and adaptable, embracing new low-calorie and sugar-free sweeteners. Health regulations promote healthier dietary choices and clearer labeling practices, aligning with consumer preference for healthier sweeteners. A diverse range of approved sweeteners, including natural and artificial ones, is available through a robust safety assessment process. These factors create a strong market for food sweeteners in North America, with continued growth expected in the coming years.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the food sweeteners market that have been covered are B&G Foods, Inc., Ajinomoto Co, Inc., Cumberland Packing Corp., Merisant Company, Roquette Frères, ADM, JK Sucralose Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Cargill, Incorporated, Celanese Corporation, Sweeteners Plus, LLC., BENEO, JG Group Stevia Canada, and Sweegen.
The market analytics report segments the food sweeteners market on the following basis:
• BY TYPE
o Natural Sweetener
• Coconut Sugar
• Stevia
• Honey
• Maple Syrup
• Others
o Artificial Sweetener
• Sucralose
• Aspartame
• Acesulfame Potassium
• Saccharin
• Neotame
• Others
• BY APPLICATION
o Dairy
o Beverages
o Confectionary and Bakery
o Processed Food
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• B&G Foods, Inc.
• Ajinomoto Co, Inc.
• Cumberland Packing Corp.
• Merisant Company
• Roquette Frères
• ADM
• JK Sucralose Inc.
• Ingredion Incorporated
• Tate & Lyle
• Cargill, Incorporated
• Celanese Corporation
• Sweeteners Plus, LLC.
• BENEO
• JG Group Stevia Canada
• Sweegen
