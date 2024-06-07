Submit Release
HOCS Consulting Names Scott Vogel Director of Sales

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOCS Consulting, a leading nationwide provider of end-to-end technology solutions since 1991, proudly announces Scott Vogel has taken on the role of Director of Sales.

Vogel will be responsible for managing the sales team, ensuring HOCS Consulting continues to exceed client expectations.

Prior to accepting the new position, Vogel built a sales team for a regional MSP in South Florida. Vogel also spent six years in the U.S. Coast Guard and served during 9/11 before embarking on his IT sales career.

HOCS Consulting’s Chief Executive Officer, Richard Sinnreich, said, “Scott brings a wealth of experience successfully building and managing sales teams. His unique blend of both technical and people skill sets will be instrumental in fostering client relationships and driving revenue growth.”

HOCS Consulting looks forward to Scott’s contributions to the company’s long-standing reputation for personalized solutions, always-available support and a strong emphasis on cybersecurity. 
   
About HOCS Consulting
HOCS Consulting is a full-service managed service provider serving organizations throughout the United States. Since 1991, we have been providing innovative, personalized solutions in managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud solutions and more. HOCS Consulting is best known for its reputation for excellence, integrity and always doing what’s best for our clients. To learn more, visit their website or call 866-246-4627. 

Richie Sinnreich
HOCS Consulting
+1 866-246-4627
email us here
