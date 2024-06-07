Celebrating Excellence: Oliver Scholars Hosted 'Oliver Honors' at The Iconic Pierre Hotel
Non Profit Commemorates Four Decades of Success Preparing New York City Youth For The Future
'Oliver Honors' was a moment to reflect on our incredible journey and the impact we've made. It was a testament to the transformative power of education and community.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oliver Scholars, an organization dedicated to fast-tracking high-achieving Black and Latinx students in New York City for success, hosted a distinguished gathering of 300 guests at the iconic Pierre Hotel on May 21st. The non-profit presented "Oliver Honors," an unforgettable evening of celebration, highlighting the achievements of the organization’s best and brightest while bringing together a distinguished list of alumni, supporters, influencers, board members and current scholars.
— Dr. Danielle Cox, CEO
The evening was particularly poignant as Oliver Scholars honored the graduating classes of 2020 and 2021, who were unable to have their traditional graduation ceremonies due to the pandemic. The event also celebrated the organization's Founder, John Hoffman and Scholar Jordan Wilson, Class of 2020 was presented with the Scholar Spirit Award.
Oliver Scholars CEO Dr. Danielle Moss Cox and Board Chair Dorothea Schlosser recognized the remarkable young people, acknowledging their resilience, achievements, and potential as future leaders. This celebration not only highlighted their journey but also underscored the importance of investing in the next generation of change-makers and trailblazers. Special thanks were also extended to the 40th Anniversary Chair Adrian Millan ‘94 for his outstanding efforts.
The event united the entire Oliver community — past, present, and future — including alumni, community partners, scholars, scholar parents and Board members all contributing to the legacy of leadership, scholarship, and service that defines Oliver Scholars.
Comedian Chuck Nice delighted the audience with a set highlighting the importance of education, while DJ WIZ and On the Move Band provided outstanding entertainment throughout the evening. In the spirit of Oliver Scholars' dynamic journey, guests embraced the evening's theme of elegance with a touch of playful sophistication, donning semi-formal attire with sneakers, reflecting the blend of elegance and accessibility that defines the Oliver Scholars community.
Dr. Danielle Moss Cox, the visionary CEO of Oliver Scholars, expressed her excitement for this historic gathering, stating, "As we kick off the celebration of our 40th Anniversary, 'Oliver Honors' was a moment to reflect on our incredible journey and the impact we've made. It was a testament to the transformative power of education and community."
About Oliver Scholars: Empowering Dreams for Four Decades
For 40 years, Oliver Scholars has been a beacon of hope for high-achieving Black and Latinx students, providing access to exceptional educational opportunities and fostering success:
- Providing approximately $9 million in financial aid annually to Scholars through partner schools.
- Achieving an impressive 91% acceptance rate to top-100 colleges and universities for the Class of 2023.
- Maintaining a 100% high school graduation rate for Scholars.
- Supporting 96% of Scholars who report increased academic preparedness due to their association with Oliver Scholars.
- Historically, over 30% of Scholars have gained admission to Ivy League universities.
Spotlight: Oliver Scholars Immersion Program (SIP)
The journey of an Oliver Scholar begins with our 14-month Scholar Immersion and Placement (SIP) program, designed to prepare highly motivated seventh-grade candidates for placement in high-performing NYC independent college preparatory day schools and boarding schools nationwide. Our summer programs provide comprehensive support, including test preparation and academic enrichment, ensuring that students are ready for success.
Oliver Scholars offers a transformative path for high-achieving Black and Latinx students, empowering them to become the next generation of leaders, change-makers, and trailblazers. Join us as we celebrate our legacy, embrace our future, and continue to elevate dreams.
Save the Date: Homecoming and Oliver Scholars 40th Anniversary Gala
The next event, Oliver Scholars annual Homecoming, will be held on June 22nd at the Richard Beavers Gallery at 14 Wooster Street in Soho, Manhattan. On October 15, 2024, Oliver Scholars will close out the year with its 40th Anniversary Gala celebration at Cipriani 42nd Street. Guests are encouraged to save the date and mark their calendars.
Oliver Scholars has set an ambitious fundraising goal of $2 million to ensure that deserving students continue to receive the support they need to thrive. Donations can make a difference in the lives of even more young scholars and may be accepted here.
For more information about Oliver Scholars, please visit www.oliverscholars.org or follow us on social media @OliverScholars for exclusive updates.
