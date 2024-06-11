Washington DC Metro Construction Company President Rick Compton Retires After 25 Years with Scott-Long Construction
In June, Scott-Long Construction will say goodbye to one of its most dedicated team members, President Rick Compton.
In 2001, Compton began working at the company as Project Manager. In April of 2021, Compton was named president of the company.
— John Scott, CEO
“Rick has shown up to work every day with a passion and dedication for the projects we do at Scott-Long Construction,” said John Scott, CEO of the Washington DC Metro commercial construction company. “He will be greatly missed in our office but will always remain part of the company family.”
During his time at the company, Compton has supervised various commercial construction projects in the healthcare, senior living, multi-family, restaurant, and church construction industries.
Over the decades, Rick has seen the family-owned company grow in its expertise and capacity for larger, more complex projects. Compton says the team has earned stature as a dependable partner for projects of all sizes and expresses pride in the company’s reputation for excellence.
As he steps down, President Compton leaves behind a confident message, “Scott-Long Construction is well-prepared to deliver exceptional results, irrespective of project size. Our team is equipped with the necessary expertise and resources to tackle bigger challenges, ensuring each project receives the attention it deserves.”
Compton is proud of the work he has been able to accomplish during his time with the company.
“The buildings that Scott-Long Construction has completed have bettered our communities,” said Compton. “The projects done by our team have provided healthcare facilities with updates that benefit patients and providers, have allowed restaurants and car washes to open with state-of-the-art facilities, and have given churchgoers larger worship spaces.”
Compton will be honored with a retirement celebration from the company on Thursday, June 13th.
David Uffelman, the current Vice president of Scott-Long Construction, will take over as President.
“I have big shoes to fill,” said Uffelman. “However, I look forward to continuing to lead our team and make a difference in our community through the projects we complete.”
