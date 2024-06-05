The precarious state of the state: The civil service

The post-2016 growth of the civil service has left all but four departments larger than they were in 2010. The four that remain smaller than in 2010 are also the largest overall, with significant operational responsibilities: the Ministry of Justice, Department for Work and Pensions, HMRC and the Ministry of Defence.

The departments at the centre of government (the Cabinet Office and Treasury) and a number of smaller, more policy-focused departments have seen particularly significant proportional growth since 2016, often as a result of Brexit.