Iowa State Sen. Nate Boulton Responds to Bridgestone-Firestone Layoffs 

Iowa state Sen. Nate Boulton released the following statement in response to announced layoffs at the Bridgestone-Firestone Des Moines Plant:

“My thoughts are with my friends and neighbors in eastern Polk County today who are losing their jobs due to layoffs at Bridgestone-Firestone’s Des Moines plant,” Iowa state Sen. Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines, said. “Our first priority as a state is to ensure workers who lose their jobs through no fault of their own receive every possible service and benefit to get back on their feet and care for their families. We have to take care of and look out for each other as Iowans.”

“These layoffs will have real effects on hardworking families,” Boulton said. “I’m here to listen to their needs and work with union leaders to get them the support these workers need during this challenging time.”

“While I appreciate the efforts Bridgestone has already taken to minimize the harm caused by these involuntary layoffs, I implore them to do right by these workers now and into the future,” Boulton said. “I’m hopeful that the company looks for more opportunities to work with Steelworkers local 310L and these employees from here on out.”

Boulton represents east Des Moines, Berwick, Altoona, Pleasant Hill, and southwest Ankeny.

###