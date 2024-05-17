Submit Release
Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Pam Jochum statement on Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver

Des Moines – Iowa Democratic Senate Leader Pam Jochum released the following statement regarding Senator Jack Whitver’s health condition.

“My senate Democratic colleagues and I are very saddened to hear the news of Senator Whitver’s current medical challenge.  Jack is a proven fighter, and if anyone is prepared to face the challenge ahead, it’s Jack.”

 “We will continue to keep Jack and his family in our prayers and we all wish him a speedy recovery.”

