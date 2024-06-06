Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Accidental Discharge

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A5002837

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford                            

STATION:  Derby Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 6/6/24 1514 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Post Office, Derby Line

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/6/24 at approximately 1514 hours, the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of an accidental discharge of a firearm that occurred at the Post Office in Derby. Troopers arrived on the scene and identified the male as Alex Carter, 68 of Morgan.   Investigation revealed the male was removing his firearm prior to entering the post office, and during the course of removing the firearm, he dropped it onto the ground, where a round was discharged into the ground. There are no reported injuries, and the investigation remains is active.

 

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

You just read:

