Derby Barracks / Accidental Discharge
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5002837
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 6/6/24 1514 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Post Office, Derby Line
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/6/24 at approximately 1514 hours, the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of an accidental discharge of a firearm that occurred at the Post Office in Derby. Troopers arrived on the scene and identified the male as Alex Carter, 68 of Morgan. Investigation revealed the male was removing his firearm prior to entering the post office, and during the course of removing the firearm, he dropped it onto the ground, where a round was discharged into the ground. There are no reported injuries, and the investigation remains is active.
Trooper Ian Alford
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881