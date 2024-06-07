Europe Gynecology Devices Market Shifts Towards Minimally Invasive Treatments

The European gynecology devices market is shifting towards minimally invasive treatments like hysteroscopic surgeries and uterine artery embolization to avoid hysterectomies, offering faster recovery.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO and Senior Partner

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a leading international market research firm, proudly announces the release of its detailed report on the European Gynecological Devices market. These reports offer not only market data and forecasts but also analyze key competitors within each region. The full report suite on the European market for gynecological devices includes the assisted reproduction technology, global endometrial ablation device, gynecological resection electrode, morcellators, uterine fibroid embolization device, gynecological endoscope, fluid management equipment, pelvic organ prolapse repair device and hysterosalpingography (HSG) catheter markets. There are also sections on laser technology and pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices.

One of the primary concerns in this market is the safety and effectiveness of treatments. Both physicians and patients are becoming increasingly cautious due to potential side effects, which particularly impacts the market for pelvic organ prolapse repair devices. This heightened caution has led to a decrease in demand as more extensive research and clinical evidence are required before new technologies, such as laser treatments, gain widespread acceptance.

A noteworthy trend in the European gynecological devices market is the shift towards minimally invasive treatments, particularly to avoid hysterectomies when possible. Conditions like fibroids and endometriosis, which affect a large proportion of women in Europe, traditionally required treatments such as birth control, surgery, or, in severe cases, hysterectomy. However, due to the invasive nature and lengthy recovery associated with hysterectomies, there is a growing preference for less invasive options. Treatments like hysteroscopic surgeries, uterine artery embolization, and endometrial ablation are gaining traction, offering patients faster recovery times and reduced invasiveness.

Robust Market Expansion: The European gynecological device market was valued at approximately €383 million in 2023 and is expected to grow, reaching over €450 million by the end of the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape: In 2023, Cooper Surgical led the gynecology market, bolstered by its portfolio in assisted reproduction technology, colposcopes, and hysterosalpingography, with a significant share increase from acquiring Cook Medical's assisted reproduction technology. Karl Storz, with a diverse portfolio in hysteroscopes, morcellators, and fluid management equipment, held the second-largest market share. Vitrolife captured a significant portion of the European assisted reproduction technology market, being active in four out of five segments, and is poised to maintain strong market value with its innovative products.

https://idataresearch.com/product/gynecological-devices-market-europe/

