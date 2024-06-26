Lasering USA to demonstrate Venezia Lift at The Aesthetic Show
A New Revolutionary Treatment for Skin Rejuvenation
Allen R Howes, the CEO of Lasering USA, expressed enthusiasm about the Venezia Lift, highlighting its revolutionary nature in the field of facial skin rejuvenation.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Aesthetic Show in Las Vegas from June 27th to June 30th 2024 is the premiere annual meeting for Cosmetic Surgeons to view new products and treatments. The MiXto Fractional CO₂ laser has won the Aesthetic Award for the “Best Non-Surgical Facial Rejuvenation" six different years beating out all other energy based devices including lasers and RF micro-needling.
— Allen R Howes
For the first time, attendees will observe the new non-ablative Venezia Lift treatment delivered from the same award winning MiXto laser. The MiXto laser + Venezia Lift is hailed as the first hybrid fractional CO₂ laser that has ablative and non-ablative treatment capabilities.
Key features and benefits of the Venezia Lift®
Short Procedure Duration: The Venezia Lift® offers a quick 15-minute procedure to address concerns such as wrinkles, sagging skin, and sun spots on the face. This short treatment time makes it a convenient option for individuals with busy schedules.
Non-Ablative Nature: Unlike traditional CO₂ laser skin resurfacing treatments, the Venezia Lift® is non-ablative. This means that there is no need for social downtime typically associated with such procedures. Patients can resume their normal activities on the same day as the treatment.
Collagen Production and Tissue Rejuvenation: The Venezia Lift® is designed to deliver laser energy into the dermis, stimulating collagen production. This process helps in skin tightening, smoothing out fine lines and wrinkles, and overall rejuvenating facial tissue.
Applicability for All Skin Types Year-Round: One notable feature of the Venezia Lift® is its suitability for all skin types that can be applied throughout the year. This versatility makes it an attractive option for a broader range of patients.
Allen R Howes, the CEO of Lasering USA, expressed enthusiasm about the Venezia Lift®, highlighting its revolutionary nature in the field of facial skin rejuvenation. With over 25 years of experience in the surgical and cosmetic laser space, Howes sees this non-ablative option as a significant leap forward.
For those interested, Lasering USA encourages providers and patients to explore the Venezia Lift® further by visiting their new website at www.venezialift.com. Additionally, they can be contacted through email at info@laseringusa.com or by phone at 1-866-471-0469.
The introduction of the Venezia Lift® represents a notable advancement in cosmetic laser technology, offering a convenient and effective option for individuals seeking facial skin rejuvenation without the typical downtime associated with CO₂ laser treatments.
Allen R Howes
Lasering USA
+1 866-471-0469
info@laseringusa.com
Venizia Lift Transition