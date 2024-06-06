NaXum's Recent Platform Enhancements: Optimizing Performance and Usability
NaXum is committed to delivering a seamless and efficient platform for users.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NaXum is committed to delivering a seamless and efficient platform for users. Recent updates have introduced several enhancements, making the platform more user-friendly and functional.
Erwin John Ibañez, a Commissions Engineer, has improved the platform's footer by updating the API to include the company name in its response. This change ensures that the footer always displays the correct company name. Additionally, the footer now automatically updates to show the current year, eliminating the need for manual updates and keeping the information accurate.
Priom Bhowmik, a Core Tech Engineer, has focused on improving API documentation for the Member API and Single Sign-On (SSO) API. Using Scribe, detailed documentation was created, providing clear and comprehensive instructions for developers. It makes integrating and utilizing these APIs easier, enhancing the development process.
Priom Bhowmik also enhanced the Brandout Tool by adding a backend logic that resizes images if they do not meet the recommended size. It ensures that all uploaded images are optimized for performance. Additionally, an error message is displayed if an upload fails due to an invalid file type, ensuring that users are aware of any issues and can correct them.
Kayes Ibna Qayum, a MobApp Engineer, developed the SSO API Logs Viewer page. This new feature allows administrators to easily view and monitor logs related to the Single Sign-On API. By providing a dedicated interface for accessing these logs, the platform improves the management of SSO activities, making it easier to identify and resolve any issues.
These updates reflect NaXum's ongoing commitment to enhancing platform functionality and user experience. By continuously improving various features, NaXum ensures that the platform remains efficient, user-friendly, and capable of meeting the needs of its users.
