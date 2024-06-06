Summer of Peace Events will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery”, Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, June 6 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, June 6, 2024

Registration for summer programs at MCPS will also be discussed

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include María de Mar Borrero de Fernández, program manager I for the Street Outreach Network Division of Positive Youth Development at the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), and Edith Lozada, Spanish communications specialist and Spanish language public information officer at Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS). The show will air on Friday, June 7 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

This week's edition of En Sintonía will feature the outstanding work of the Street Outreach Network. This organization is dedicated to supporting youth, preventing crimes and providing guidance to families in need. The annual Summer of Peace events will be held on June 11, July 11, July 19, July 16, and Aug. 2 in various locations around the County including Germantown, Wheaton, White Oak, and more. These events will offer music, entertainment, food, and information about County resources. Mrs. Borrero de Fernández will share the complete list of event locations and times.

The radio show will end by highlighting the 2024 MCPS graduation season. Over 11,000 students will graduate this year during commencement ceremonies that began on May 29 and will continue until June 12. As the school district nears the end of the school year, it's time to shift focus to the upcoming summer school programs. Registration for session II is now open. Those interested in enrolling their kids can find more information here. Ms. Lozada will provide further details about the registration process, deadlines and other important information about the school system.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

