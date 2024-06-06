Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal

CANADA, June 6 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of France, Gabriel Attal, on the margins of the ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D‑Day and the Battle of Normandy in France.

The two prime ministers expressed their deep appreciation for all veterans who contributed to Operation Overlord and the liberation of Europe. They honoured the memory of those who lost their lives in the service of peace and freedom during the Second World War.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Attal welcomed the dynamic relationship between Canada and France and the opportunity to continue their discussions so soon after Prime Minister Attal’s visit to Canada in April. The longstanding friendship between our two countries and our shared history are powerful assets for advancing our common priorities and the values that unite us in an increasingly complex, competitive, and unpredictable world.

The Prime Ministers discussed bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of defence and the promotion of peace and stability in the world, as well as in the climate and environment sector. They also underscored their commitment to work together in the fisheries sector and to resolve any dispute related to Atlantic halibut.

Prime Minister Trudeau reaffirmed Canada’s unwavering support for Ukraine, and its commitment to working with France and other allies to achieve a just and equitable peace in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Trudeau expressed that he is looking forward to welcoming President Macron to New Brunswick this year for the first Canada-France Joint Council of Ministers in order to deepen the bilateral relationship between the two countries and promote shared priorities.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Attal agreed to maintain regular contact.