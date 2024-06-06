Remtec Holds Ribbon Cutting for Its Newly Renovated 55,000 sq. ft., $12+ million Facility in Canton, MA
With the re-onshoring of the electronics ecosystem and with this new facility and energized team, Remtec is well-positioned to meet that returning demand and leverage this generational transformation.”CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remtec Incorporated -- a leading U.S. provider of ceramic-based microelectronic packaging, assemblies, substrates, and components applied across the electronics industry -- held an official ribbon-cutting event on June 30th, 2024 at the company’s new facility in Canton, Massachusetts.
With an investment of more than $12 million in the project and quadrupling its footprint relative to the company’s previous factory in Norwood, MA -- Remtec now offers increased capacity, new manufacturing and process capabilities, increased vertical integration, and a way to return some of the offshore electronics supply chain to the U.S.
“As we’ve seen with the recently enacted CHIPS and Science Act – and as we’re hoping to see with the Protecting Circuit Boards and Substrates Act that is now in the works – American companies are quickly re-onshoring as much of the electronics ecosystem as possible for reasons that include national security, supply chain continuity, and U.S. competitiveness,” said Buyea following the event. “Based here in Massachusetts since our founding in 1990 and now renewing that commitment with this new facility and energized team, Remtec is well-positioned to meet that returning demand and leverage this generational transformation.”
Among special guests at the event which included Remtec’s workforce development and academic partners, elected officials expressed pleasure and pride that the firm is staying, and indeed expanding, its presence in the Commonwealth:
• “I am so pleased that Remtec chose Canton for its operations and to modernize this facility,” said Canton Town Administrator Charlie Doody. “We’re happy to have you in our community, because we understand our town prospers when we have successful businesses here.”
• From the state level, Massachusetts State Senator Paul Feeney added: “Knowing that you had a lot of choices and places you could invest, to see Remtec staying here and growing in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts… That says something about your business, your model, your vision.”
• And from Ifeanya Umunna, who represented U.S. Congressman Stephen Lynch at the event: “Congressman Lynch and his colleagues Senators Warren and Markey are very proud to support Massachusetts-based economy builders such as Remtec. And he will continue to support bills like the Chips & Science Act which funds opportunities for U.S.-based technological development.”
Located in Canton’s Campanelli Circle industrial park, Remtec’s new facility has also had a multiplying economic impact on the regional economy when supplier contributions are factored in. Key allies in the project included:
• Calare Properties – developer
• MJ Development -- general contractor/construction
• McGuinness Group -- architect
• Richard Bros. Electric -- electrical design and installation
• Hodess Cleanroom Construction -- cleanroom design and build
• Office Gallery International – furnishings
• Hubtech Inc -- IT infrastructure
• And a host of other valued local subcontractors and suppliers
“Having just passed our 30th anniversary, this new facility certainly sets us up for stability, growth, and opportunities for decades to come,” concluded Buyea.
ABOUT REMTEC
Founded in 1990 and today operating out of a newly renovated, state-of-the-art facility in Canton, MA – Remtec Incorporated is an ISO 9001:2015 certified and RoHS and ITAR compliant U.S. company providing custom and semi-custom ceramics-based electronic packaging, assembly, substrate, and component solutions for a wide range electronics customers – and applied in challenging contexts within RF/microwave, power electronics, optoelectronics, defense, aerospace, and semiconductor manufacturing segments. Remtec is also a member of the Printed Circuit Board Association of America (PCBAA), a consortium of U.S.-based companies that support and advocates for U.S. domestic electronics production and related supply chains. Learn more about Remtec at www.remtec.com.
