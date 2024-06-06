Equinox Counseling & Wellness Center Appoints Jill Hutcheson as Chief Growth Officer
Equinox Counseling & Wellness Center has announced Jill Hutcheson, MA, formerly of Open Sky Wilderness Therapy, as the organization's Chief Growth Officer.
We are confident that Jill will play a pivotal role in ensuring that youth and their families across the nation who need mental health treatment can receive top-quality care.”DENVER , CO, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equinox Counseling & Wellness Center has announced the addition of Jill Hutcheson, MA, formerly the National Clinical Outreach Director of Open Sky Wilderness Therapy, to the organization's Executive Leadership Team as the Chief Growth Officer. Hutcheson began this new role in May of 2024 and will be responsible for leading the strategic expansion and development of Equinox Counseling & Wellness Center across the United States. This role will be crucial in helping address the increasing needs of the ever-growing youth and young adult populations struggling with their mental health.
— Mary Marcantonio, founder and CEO of Equinox Counseling & Wellness Center
After starting her career as a Guidance Counselor, Hutcheson brings over 30 years of experience from the Education and Mental Healthcare industry. Having acquired a vast array of skills - including industry mastery, developing and driving Business Development, program and curriculum development, and much more, Hutcheson is a highly regarded and awarded member of the mental health and educational community. "We are extremely pleased and honored to announce the addition of Jill to our executive team,” said Mary Marcantonio, Founder and CEO of Equinox Counseling & Wellness Center. “Jill's expertise and dedication to the industry, along with her commitment to making a positive impact for struggling youth and young adults, align seamlessly with our Equinox ethos. We are confident that she will play a pivotal role in ensuring youth families across the nation in need will be able to receive top-quality mental health treatment."
Hutcheson holds a master’s degree in School Counseling K-12 from Northern Arizona University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and Secondary Education from Coe College while also becoming a Certified Life Coach and earning certification for teaching at the community college level.
“I am very honored and excited to join the team at Equinox,” said Hutcheson. “I look forward to collaboratively and compassionately assisting in inspiring and empowering change within the individuals and families we serve as well as within our EQ team.”
About Equinox Counseling & Wellness Center:
Equinox Counseling & Wellness Center is the nation’s premier intensive treatment program for youth and young adults (Prevention Program ages 9-12, Intervention Program ages 13-17, and Young Adult Development Program ages 18-28) experiencing complex psychiatric, emotional, and behavioral health issues. With a core foundation on keeping families together through the treatment process, Equinox provides families with a new level of care within the continuum of mental healthcare. The state-of-the-art treatment centers offer a range of evidence-based treatment options designed to meet the unique needs of every individual. Taking the best components of residential treatment, adventure therapy, and holistic milieu therapy services – allowing family-level healing to take place in a safe, healing, compassionate treatment experience.
