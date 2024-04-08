Equinox Counseling & Wellness Center is set to open its Houston Treatment Center on May 14th
Equinox Counseling & Wellness Center Expands Reach with the Grand Opening of Houston Treatment Center in Sugar Land, Texas on May 14, 2024
We believe that families that learn, grow, and change together, heal together. Our integrated treatment model emphasizes the importance of family involvement & support throughout the healing journey.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equinox Counseling & Wellness Center proudly announces the grand opening of its Houston Treatment Center in Sugar Land, Texas, on May 14th, 2024. This milestone enables Equinox to offer unparalleled care to one of the nation's most underserved populations. Families in need now have access to top-quality mental health services and support at the brand-new, state-of-the-art treatment facility. The communities within the Greater Houston area are invited to join local city officials and the Equinox team on Tuesday, May 14th from 11-3 pm (CST) for the ribbon-cutting experience and an immersive walk-through of their one-of-a-kind center.
— Mary Marcantonio
As the nation’s leading intensive treatment program for youth ages 9-28 struggling with complex psychiatric, emotional, and behavioral health issues, Equinox Counseling & Wellness Center is at the forefront of providing sustainable, evidence-based solutions to the current mental health crisis. Now accepting admission, programming at the Houston treatment center will begin on May 15th, with an opening census of 15 clients spread between the Prevention Program (ages 9-12), Intervention Program (ages 13-17), and Young Adult Development Program (ages 18-28). In doing so, this inclusion will ensure the significant benefits of experiencing an immediate peer group, in a social therapeutic community.
Understanding that mental health challenges can be complex and overwhelming, Founder and CEO Mary Marcantonio assures, "Our team is here to offer the clinical expertise, knowledge, and necessary care needed to help youth achieve psychiatric stability, find meaning and purpose in their lives, and develop the necessary coping skills they need to navigate life's challenges successfully." By expanding their treatment facilities to Sugar Land, Equinox is taking a significant step towards making quality mental health care easily accessible to families in the greater Houston area. At Equinox's Houston Treatment Center, a compassionate and highly trained, multi-disciplinary team of clinical professionals awaits, eager to provide clients with a safe, kind, calm, and compassionate treatment environment.
With a foundation of Family-Level Healing, Equinox provides a one-of-a-kind, specialized treatment model that no longer requires out-of-home placement. Marcantonio shares her vision and passion, stating, "We believe that families that learn, grow, and change together, heal together. Our integrated treatment model emphasizes the importance of family involvement and support throughout the healing journey.” Offering a range of intentional treatment components that meet the unique needs of every individual – including, but not limited to, individual and family therapy, parent leadership development, milieu therapy, adventure therapy, qEEG, and neurofeedback. To experience sustainable change and unparalleled treatment outcomes, Equinox Counseling & Wellness Center invites parents, caregivers, and youth to discover a haven of hope at the Houston Treatment Center.
For more information about Equinox Counseling & Wellness Center and their Houston Treatment Center, visit www.equinoxcounseling.com or connect with LaKisha Watson - Houston Center Administrator, at lwatson@equinoxcounseling.com.
About Equinox Counseling & Wellness Center:
Equinox Counseling & Wellness Center is the nation’s premier intensive treatment program for youth and young adults experiencing complex psychiatric, emotional, and behavioral health issues. With a focus on providing families with a new level of care within the continuum of traditional therapy and out-of-home treatment. The center offers a range of evidence-based treatment options designed to meet the unique needs of every individual.
For more information, visit www.equinoxcounseling.com.
Alana Yeager
Equinox Counseling & Wellness Center
+1 720-653-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram