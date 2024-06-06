The Fifth District Court of Appeal has held that the resentencing provisions of Penal Code §1172.75—invalidating sentencing enhancements based on prior convictions resulting in prison sentences for crimes other than sexually violent offenses and requiring resentencing retroactively—apply to enhancements that have been imposed but stayed as they carry the possibility of future execution.
You just read:
Mandatory Resentencing Law Applies to Stayed Sentences, C.A. Panel Says
