DNR enforcement actions, published 06/06/2024

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/EnforcementActions

Consent Orders

A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.

Clay County

Bradley Smith

Pay a $9,000 administrative penalty.

Clayton County

Michael Butikofer

Provide written verification within 60 days that the open feedlot and confinement structure stockpiles comply with separation distance requirements; address the discharge from the open feedlot portion of the facility by doing one of the following: provide written and photographic documentation that the discharge potential has been removed, submit an application for and receive a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, or reduce the facility capacity below 300 head; submit a plan of action to comply with the separation distance from the sinkhole and confinement building within 60 days and implement upon approval; and pay a $4,000 administrative penalty.