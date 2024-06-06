Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,185 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,710 in the last 365 days.

Water Summary Update: Drought conditions end after four years

DES MOINES --  After four years of below normal rainfall and drought conditions, the State of Iowa has returned to normal hydrologic conditions, according to the latest Water Summary Update.

The last time Iowa was free from any drought designation by the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) was June of 2020. 

May’s preliminary statewide precipitation was 7.51 inches across the state, or 2.67 inches above normal. The increased rainfall has led to improved streamflow and soil moisture conditions across the state, with the spring months of March, April, and May ranking among the top ten wettest on record. May had an average statewide temperature of 50.7 degrees, just over two degrees above normal. 

“The above normal rainfall in May was significant, and it helped to push drought conditions out of the state.  Six of the last eight months have been wetter than normal, and that is exactly the trend we have been waiting to see,” said Tim Hall, the DNR’s Hydrology Resources Coordinator. “If we continue to see normal rainfall in the months ahead we will be in great shape this year, with soil moisture and streamflow returning to normal levels.”

June through August normally sees an increase in water demand, so having a recharged hydrologic system is important as the summer season begins.

For a thorough review of Iowa’s water resource trends, visit

 www.iowadnr.gov/watersummaryupdate

The report is prepared by technical staff from Iowa DNR, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, IIHR—Hydroscience and Engineering, and the U.S. Geological Survey, in collaboration with Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department.

You just read:

Water Summary Update: Drought conditions end after four years

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more