KBC Tools & Machinery Canada celebrates 35 years north of the border
August 1, 2024 marks KBC Tools & Machinery Canada’s 35th anniversary as an MRO supplier serving the Canadian metalworking industry.MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The adventure began with convergence of Karel Bass’, KBC’s Founder, occasional trips from Detroit to Windsor for dim sum luncheons and free trade. The U.S.-Canada Free Trade Agreement was signed by President Ronald Reagan and Prime Minister Brian Mulroney on January 2, 1988, with the goal of eliminating all tariffs on trade between the two countries. The agreement was entered into force on January 1, 1989, after both parties to the agreement had enacted implementing legislation. (The treaty was superseded by the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico when it entered into force on January 1, 1994.)
From the concept to the implementation of the Free Trade Agreement, Karel Bass started thinking, planning, and making the first Canadian branch of KBC Tools & Machinery a reality on August 1, 1989 with the opening of its Canadian Headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, (branches in Oldcastle, Ontario and Delta, British Columbia soon to follow). KBC could now serve its many long term Canadian clients in Canada on the US Canadian border between Detroit and Windsor and beyond with ease and speed.
Right from the start, KBC chose to invest in Canada as a base of operations, rather than parachute tools in from the U.S. “If you're going to do business in a country, you need to develop a direct relationship with your customers there, and we chose to do that by establishing showrooms and stocking warehouses in each Canadian branch. I am sure that our clients agree that we've been able to provide fast, quality service by being the metalworking supplier around the corner ...and throughout the country rather than a faceless Internet company,” says, Paula Bass, KBC Tools & Machinery’s President. Paula has now called Canada home for 34 years, and she and her daughters are proud to be dual citizens of The US and Canada.
So, while providing Canadian brick and mortar and jobs at its 3 Canadian locations, KBC also has a Canadian website (www.kbctools.com) that makes it easy for buying tools after hours or for those not near a Canadian branch to order their tooling because they know direct, knowledgeable sales support is just a phone call or email away. The website also features more than 100,000 items spanning cutting tools, carbide tooling, fluids, work holding, abrasives, measuring and inspection, toolroom accessories, hand tools, shop supplies, power/air tools, and machinery. As Bass notes, when KBC first came to Canada it was the first company in the industry to have a priced catalogue, revolutionizing the way tools are sold and the prices they sell at in this country.
Clients can peruse online or in person what’s new, hot, and in demand in industry to get the job done with precision, speed, and economy. Some clients often travel from great distances to see machinery and tooling up close at one of KBC’s branches prior to purchasing, make a stop during vacation trips to their favorite source of tools and solutions, or to meet the team who they know only by voice despite being clients for decades. Clients can opt to pick up their goods in the 24/7 lockers in Mississauga or have orders shipped directly to their facilities from KBC locations.
Many of KBC’s Canadian clients have been with them from the beginning, including:
“E. M. Precise Tool Ltd. is proud to partner with KBC Tools in providing tools and machine accessories to the industrial manufacturing market in Ontario. We appreciate KBC Tool’s extensive product offering, friendly customer service, and we are pleased to congratulate them on 35 years in Canada, and wish them continued success!” Yvonne and Dave Mac Niven, E.M. Precise Tool Ltd.
While KBC sources from over 600 world class providers, KBC has also made a commitment to buy in Canada whenever possible. This is highlighted by its long term relationships with numerous vendors, including:
Mitutoyo Canada Inc. , a leading supplier of precision measuring instruments: “The entire Mitutoyo Canada team wishes KBC a great 35th Canadian Anniversary. KBC has been a valued industrial distributor and trusted partner of ours for all 35 years. The KBC team has used their expertise to work very hard with us, learn and stock our product, and supply it from coast to coast in Canada. Since the beginning, their team has proactively conveyed our message of value and support along side of their own. Mitutoyo Canada is very grateful for this long-term partnership.” Erin Farmer, Sales Manager, Mitutoyo Canada Inc.
King Canada, a leading supplier of machinery for woodworking and metalworking: “Our heartfelt congratulations to KBC Tools and Machinery on reaching an impressive 35-year, Canadian milestone!
KBC’s dedication and perseverance are truly commendable. It has been an absolute pleasure to collaborate with KBC for the past decade and a half, standing together as strong allies in business. KBC’s unwavering commitment to its clients exemplifies its integrity and values as a company, and you can see that in every transaction. We are proud to have KBC as our vendor partner, knowing that KBC always delivers on its word and upholds the highest standards. King Canada is very much aligned with this.
Sometimes it is more than just business, friendships and connections develop and for that we are grateful also. KBC’s deep understanding and expertise in the industry has been invaluable to our operations.
Cheers to 35 years of success and 15 years of successful partnership – looking forward to many more years of working together! If we have one regret; we did not start business together sooner!!” Ted Fuller, Vice President, Outillages King Canada Inc.
Clarkson-Osborn Tools Ltd., a leading supplier of cutting tools: “Congratulations to Paula and the KBC Team for this incredible milestone of 35 years in Canada!
For decades, KBC Tools has been at the forefront of industrial supply, consistently delivering unparalleled service and setting benchmarks for, reliability, and customer satisfaction. As KBC Tools celebrates its 35th anniversary in Canada, it reaffirms its commitment to delivering exceptional value to their customers and fostering long-term partnerships with their suppliers.
From the beginning, Clarkson-Osborn Tools has been a trusted supplier to KBC, and to this day, KBC is an important channel partner for us.
Paula has mentioned the memories she has of when she was a child and being with her parents when they would entertain the Clarkson-Osborn managers in Detroit that would visit from the UK. Imagine, after all these years, we are still building on this relationship that was started all those years ago.” Aaron Badgley, VP Sales & Marketing, Clarkson-Osborn Tools Ltd.
KBC Tools & Machinery would also like to take this opportunity to thank all of its team members, clients, and vendors who make every day a day where we work together to keep Canada working one tool at a time! Thank you, and here is to the next 35 years, eh!
KBC Tools & Machinery has been providing the metalworking industry with the best tools at the best prices since 1965: cutting tools, indexable tooling, fluids, work holding, abrasives, measuring & inspection equipment, toolroom accessories, hand tools, shop supplies, power & air tools, and machinery. KBC is proud to be certified as a WBE company in Canada and a WBENC company in The USA. KBC is one of the leading metal cutting tool and machinery catalogue houses in North America with 3 locations complete with showroom in Canada: Mississauga, ON; Oldcastle, ON; and Delta, BC; and 4 locations in The U.S.A.: Sterling Heights, MI; Sterling Heights, MI Machinery Showroom; Elk Grove Village, IL; and Fullerton, CA; KBC Tools & Machinery – www.kbctools.com - All Metal…All The Time!
