H.R. 8291, End Zuckerbucks Act

H.R. 8291 would amend section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code to modify the requirements for organizations to be eligible for tax-exempt status. Specifically, organizations that are currently eligible would lose their exemption if they fund or assist any government organizations that facilitate elections. That provision of the bill would take effect for tax years beginning after December 31, 2024.
