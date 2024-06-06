IRRI interested in Việt Nam's 1-million-ha high-quality rice project

VIETNAM, June 6 -

CẦN THƠ - The International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) is interested in a project to develop one million hectares of high-quality, low-emission rice associated with green growth in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta, Director General Yvonne Pinto told Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam at their meeting in Cần Thơ city on June 6.

At the discussion, Nam stated that the project's main purpose is to both develop high-quality, low-emission rice cultivation and restructure production to increase production value and protect the environment.

He proposed the IRRI assist Vietnam in developing standards for high-quality, low-emission rice and in building a low-emission rice brand for the international market.

Vietnam also hopes that the institute will share its research results on genetic resources to develop salt-tolerant, low-emission rice varieties and others with a low glycemic index, as well as support the country’s establishment of circular economy models.

The deputy minister went on noting that the ministry seeks to continue collaborating with the IRRI to promote the implementation of rice models and training as well as the application of digital technology in rice production, nutrition management, and origin tracing.

Pinto pledged to enhance cooperation between the institute and Vietnam, particularly on issues prioritised by the Vietnamese Government, including the 1-million-ha high-quality rice project, which she said is of great significance for not only Vietnam but also the world in the context of climate change impacting production.

She said the IRRI’s market research on international consumer demand and preferences for rice, as well as nutritional aspects, could be shared with the ministry. The institute possesses numerous genetic resources for rice varieties with low sugar content, and will collaborate with Vietnam in breeding these varieties, the director general noted.

Moreover, the IRRI is ready to help Vietnam strengthen its capacity in rice research, Pinto said.

Vietnam annually produces over 43 million tonnes of rice, of which the Mekong Delta accounts for approximately 24 million tonnes. Currently, the Vietnamese Government manages around 1,000 rice varieties, many of which are linked to the IRRI’s research. - VNS