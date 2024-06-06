Natural Resource Commission to meet June 13

Le Claire, Iowa– The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will meet at 9:30 a.m., on June 13, at the Holiday Inn Express Le Claire, Business Conference Room, 1201 Canal Shore Dr., in Le Claire. The meeting is open to the public.

Commissioners will be attending an optional tour of Wildcat Den State Park and Lost Grove Lake on June 12. Members of the public wishing to attend the tour should register with Alicia Plathe by sending an email to alicia.plathe@dnr.iowa.gov no later than 4 p.m., on June 10.

The public may participate remotely either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco- mbns-qva or phone by dialing 442-242-3609 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin ‪883 789 392 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Marcus Branstad, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen, Tammi Kircher, KR Buck, and Laura Kudej. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the June 13 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Donations *Contract with Iowa State University-Spring Spotlight Survey *Contract with City Industries, Inc.-Printing and Distribution of the Iowa Hunting, Trapping and Migratory Game Bird Regulations *Contract Amendment with Poor Boyz LLC-Viking Lake State Park Waste Management Services *Public Land Management Projects (17.1-17.2) *Contract with Polk County CCB-Easter Lake *Contract with Terrain360 LLC-Panoramic Imagery of the Little Sioux River Water Trail *Publicly Owned Lakes Watershed Eligibility Program-FY 2025

Approval of the Minutes of the May 9 Meeting

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

*Donations

2024-2025 Deer Management Zone Hunts

Proposed County Antlerless Quota Changes for the 2024-2025 Deer Hunting Season

Iowa City Deer Management Plan-2024-2029

*Contract with Iowa State University-Spring Spotlight Survey

*Contract with City Industries, Inc.-Printing and Distribution of the Iowa Hunting, Trapping and Migratory Game Bird Regulations

Contract with Scott County Conservation-Management and Operation of Cody Shooting Range

*Contract Amendment with Poor Boyz LLC-Viking Lake State Park Waste Management Services

Small Construction Projects-Tree and Brush Removal at Lost Grove Lake Wildlife Management Area

Large Construction Projects Red Haw State Park-Campground Improvements Yellow River State Forest-Paint Creek Streambank Improvements

Land Acquisition Projects DeKalb Wildlife Management Area, Decatur County-Duff Otter Creek Wildlife Management Area, Tama County-Turner Shell Rock Bend Wildlife Management Area, Butler County-Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation McCoy Wildlife Management Area, Boone County-Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation Big Marsh Wildlife Management Area, Butler County- Paul G. Manley Estate Palisades-Kepler State Park, Linn County-Linn County Board of Supervisors Falcon Springs Wildlife Management Area, Winneshiek County-Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation Grannis Wildlife Management Area, Fayette County-Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation

*Public Land Management Projects Chapter 18 Lease, Dickinson County-Fidelity Properties Ltd.

Easement Conveyance, Pottawattamie County-MidAmerican Energy Company

*Contract with Polk County CCB-Easter Lake

*Contract with Terrain360 LLC-Panoramic Imagery of the Little Sioux River Water Trail

*Publicly Owned Lakes Watershed Eligibility Program-FY 2025

General Discussion

Next meeting, July 11, in Des Moines.

For a complete agenda and tour schedule, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc