Jane Summers’ Poetry Collection Celebrates the Beauty of Autumn
“Autumn Woods" celebrates the autumn season, capturing its essence in over 30 poems that invite readers to immerse in its beauty and reflection.
Summers’ poems narrate stories untold, memories reserved for time, and melodies that sing the music of the season.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Embracing the season, Autumn is a time of renewal and transformation. As leaves change to hues of purple, orange, and yellow, the world undergoes a metamorphosis, reminding us of the cyclical nature of life. "Autumn Woods" reflects this deep transition, offering readers a moment to pause and appreciate the beauty of the changing seasons. Summers’ poems such as “Autumn Tranquil,” “Autumn Leaves,” “Autumn Drizzle,” and “Autumn Rose” capture the serene and reflective ambiance of autumn, making it a timeless collection that resonates with readers year-round.
— Explora Books
A journey through verse, Summers’ poems narrate stories untold, memories reserved for time, and melodies that sing the music of the season. Each poem serves as a gentle reminder of the grace and elegance found in nature's shifts. The collection not only celebrates autumn but also offers a mirror for readers to understand and appreciate the patterns and cycles in their own lives.
Respected in the literary and professional worlds, Jane Summers is an accomplished writer. She brings a wealth of expertise and experience to her work, having earned a Master's Degree in Economics from the University of Hyderabad in India, as well as dual Master’s Degrees in Information Systems and an MBA in accounting and finance from Eastern Michigan University in the United States. Among the five books written by Summers are "Scrum Art Handbook," "An Artsy Life: Collection of Short Stories," and two volumes of "Summer Woods."
Moreover, Jane Summers’ professional journey is as remarkable as her literary one. She is a Senior Software Engineer at a Fortune 500 company and a Certified Scrum Master, leading scrum teams and managing IT projects. She is a certified Six Sigma Green Belt and has received numerous accolades, including the President's Volunteer Service Award and various information technology awards from AT&T.
Acknowledged as a member of the Power Professional Organization of Women for Excellence, Ms. Summers continues to inspire and contribute significantly to her areas of expertise. Her recognition and notable achievements are attested to by her inclusion in Marquis Who's Who. She received the Marquis Industry Leader Award for her numerous contributions in the Business and Industry area. Jane Summers also received the Literary Book Award for her book, ‘Conversations of Windows’, an Abstract Classic.
With "Autumn Woods: Collection of Poems: A Classic" Jane Summers exhibits her literary talent once more, touching readers' emotions and thoughts. She intends to write more, compose songs, and enjoy the continued development and success of her different careers while she pursues her goals as an author. And from page to screen, the movie ‘Autumn Sacred’ is based on the book Autumn Woods. This is Jane Summers' venture into movies as an actress, director, singer, composer, and producer.
Autumn Woods: A Collection of Poems: A Classic is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital bookstores worldwide. Embrace the season and let the timeless beauty of Summers’ poetry take you to a place where each leaf tells a story.
Buy Here: https://rb.gy/9eo4in
About Explora Books:
Explora Books is a publishing and marketing firm located in the bustling City of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. We seek to explore literary potentials from the global self-publishing landscape and provide wider creative avenues to amplify their masterpieces for the world. We redefine creativity and innovation. We set new industry standards.
Diosdado Aba, Jr.
Explora Books Ltd
+1 236-259-4886
spratt@explorabooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
STORY TRAILER: Autumn Woods by Jane Summers