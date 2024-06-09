Purdeep Sangha, Author of "The Complete Man", Shares Guide to Achieving Excellence in Business and Personal Life
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 9, 2024
In the fast-paced business world, balancing professional success with personal life can be a daunting challenge. However, according to renowned performance expert and best-selling author Purdeep Sangha, whose new book is “The Complete Man,” achieving excellence and harmony as a business leader, husband, and father is not only possible but can be a rewarding journey if you have the right strategies in place.
With an expansive career, Sangha has empowered CEOs, executives, and entrepreneurs to achieve ULTRA performance and success. His holistic approach integrates work and life, making him an ideal guide for individuals seeking excellence in both realms.
One of the key pillars of success in both business and family life is effective energy management. Sangha emphasizes that most people focus on time when energy is their biggest challenge. He states that a person can have an hour of free time with their family, but if they don't have the energy to utilize it effectively, it's easily wasted. It's important to track and take inventory of how much energy is available and where it's spent. Some things in life drain energy and lead to little or no results. The trick is to do things that generate more energy and use energy wisely in ways that get results. More energy leads to higher performance, quality of life, and chances of avoiding burnout.
According to Sangha, it seems much easier to try to excel in marriage or as a father by focusing on one's outer world. However, the outer world is a direct reflection of a person's inner world as it responds to what's happening on the inside of a person. Until the inner changes are made, the environment will continue to respond in a similar way, leading to similar results. The environment only changes when the inner world changes. This approach seems much harder, but the results are far more impactful, lasting, and fulfilling. To change what's happening in a person's life, changes must be made on the inside first.
Sangha believes that there is a misleading belief that balance is required to get life right. For most, balance equates to having time. But harmony relates to each aspect of life, nurturing the others. Life is an ecosystem and time is only a small part of the ecosystem. There are other elements, such as energy, joy, empowerment, alignment, and growth. Essentially, each area of life should provide these elements to the others. When one area is not, it takes away from the entire ecosystem and brings disharmony. The key is to focus on harmony over balance.
"Excelling as a business leader, husband, and father requires a holistic approach that integrates effective energy management, working on the inside first, and focusing on harmony over balance," says Purdeep Sangha, CEO of Sangha Worldwide. "By implementing these strategies, individuals can navigate the complexities of modern life with grace, resilience, and success across all facets of their lives."
For more insights and strategies from Purdeep Sangha, tune into his podcast, The Complete Man Podcast, where he shares his expertise on achieving ULTRA performance and success and be sure to pick up a copy of The Complete Man.
Secrets Unveiled: Purdeep Sangha's Guide to Rapid Progress 2024