AWA Introduces The Carafe: The World’s First Sparkling Water Carafe

We are excited to bring The Carafe to market, a product that not only meets the needs of eco-conscious consumers but also enhances the aesthetic and functional aspects of sparkling water consumption.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AWA, a leader in innovative hydration solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of The Carafe, designed to transform how you serve and enjoy sparkling water. Available for order starting today, The Carafe is set to revolutionize the dining and hydration experience in homes and on the go.
The Carafe is not only a testament to AWA’s commitment to innovation but also to sustainability & health. This BPA-free carafe is made from recycled ocean-bound plastic and offers a stylish, eco-friendly alternative to traditional soda beverage containers. Its unique design is compatible with most sparkling water machines, including popular brands like Sodastream™, Aarke™, Brita™, and Philips™, allowing users to carbonate water directly in the elegant bottle.
Why The Carafe:
• Dual-Function Lid (patent pending): The Carafe comes equipped with a push-to-close lid that preserves the effervescence of the sparkling water. A simple push allows for easy pouring, making it perfect for fast serving.
• Health: The Carafe offers a healthy alternative to canned and bottled soda, allowing users to reduce sugars to zero and decide what flavors they add when making homemade soda and sparkling water-based drinks. Recreate a soda with as little as a slice of lemon or check out some of their other suggested recipes on social media.
• Sustainable Design: Each carafe is crafted from non-toxic, recycled ocean plastic, emphasizing AWA’s dedication to reducing environmental impact. Each bottle sold eliminates an average of 3,000 single-use plastic bottles per household.
• Compatibility and Convenience: Designed to work seamlessly with most carbonation machines, The Carafe ensures you can enjoy freshly carbonated water anytime without the need for transferring between containers.
• Enhanced Drinking Experience: The tight seal preserves carbonation and aerates the water upon serving, enhancing the aroma and taste, especially when infused with flavors.
AWA’s CEO, stated, “We are excited to bring The Carafe to market, a product that not only meets the needs of eco-conscious consumers but also enhances the aesthetic and functional aspects of sparkling water consumption. It’s more than just a carafe; it’s a movement towards healthy and enjoyable drinking experiences.”
The Carafe is priced at $45.00, with a special launch sale price of $35.00. It is available directly from AWA’s website at www.drinkawa.com. Customers who order two or more units will enjoy free shipping across the U.S.
About AWA: Founded by coastal enthusiasts and environmental advocates, Thomas Agarate and Cival Van Der Lubbe, AWA aims to combat the environmental impact of single-use drinks. “It makes no sense that in this day and age, we are still bottling drinks in one country and shipping it to another, any given soda composition is 98% water.” says Cival. “We have running water in our taps! It blows my mind. We hope to change people’s perspective by giving them options for homemade soda that they’ll enjoy using and showing off to their friends.”
For more information, please contact Thomas Agaraté, cofounder: thomas@drinkawa.com; Website: www.drinkawa.com
