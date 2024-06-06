The Brooks Group Awarded Contract To Develop Training For U.S. Navy Recruiting Command
Sales training and development leader chosen for best-in-class programs
The Brooks Group has supported military recruiting efforts for over 20 years. It’s some of the most fulfilling work we do. We look forward to partnering with the Navy to achieve their mission.”GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brooks Group, a leading sales training and development company, announced that it has secured a contract with the United States Navy to develop and launch training for more than 1,200 recruiters assigned to the Navy Recruiting Command over the next three years.
— Spencer Wixom, president and CEO of The Brooks Group
“Serving the men and women of the U.S. Navy Recruiting Command is an incredible honor,” said Spencer Wixom, president and CEO of The Brooks Group. “The Brooks Group has supported military recruiting efforts for over 20 years. It’s some of the most fulfilling work we do, and we look forward to partnering with the Navy to achieve their mission.”
The Brooks Group will deliver a wide range of curriculum design, instructional development, and instructor-led and self-guided training services, including review and development of recruiting courses, recruiter assessments, skills training for enlisted and officer programs, train-the-trainer certification, and materials to enhance classroom learning and engagement.
The Brooks Group has provided award-winning training services for military recruitment and retention to the Marine Corps Recruiting Command, Air National Guard, Air Force Recruiting Service, and Air Force Reserve. The Brooks Group equips B2B sales teams with the skills to improve performance in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare and medical, construction, energy and utilities, and transportation.
Since its founding in 1977, The Brooks Group has been recognized as an innovator in the sales training and performance industry. The effectiveness of its training delivery and development programs is proven by measurable ROI and continued client success.
About The Brooks Group
Unlocking the potential of sales teams for over 45 years, The Brooks Group is a leading strategic partner empowering sales teams to generate breakthrough results. To learn more about our suite of ROI-driven sales training and development programs, industry-leading reinforcement tools, and best-in-class assessments, visit www.brooksgroup.com.
###
The Brooks Group Contact
Larissa DiStefano
Vice President of Marketing
The Brooks Group
Mobile: 713.898.0607
ldistefano@thebrooksgroup.com
Larissa DiStefano
The Brooks Group
+1 713-898-0607
email us here