Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,629 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,018 in the last 365 days.

The Brooks Group Awarded Contract To Develop Training For U.S. Navy Recruiting Command

Sales training and development leader chosen for best-in-class programs

The Brooks Group has supported military recruiting efforts for over 20 years. It’s some of the most fulfilling work we do. We look forward to partnering with the Navy to achieve their mission.”
— Spencer Wixom, president and CEO of The Brooks Group
GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brooks Group, a leading sales training and development company, announced that it has secured a contract with the United States Navy to develop and launch training for more than 1,200 recruiters assigned to the Navy Recruiting Command over the next three years.

“Serving the men and women of the U.S. Navy Recruiting Command is an incredible honor,” said Spencer Wixom, president and CEO of The Brooks Group. “The Brooks Group has supported military recruiting efforts for over 20 years. It’s some of the most fulfilling work we do, and we look forward to partnering with the Navy to achieve their mission.”

The Brooks Group will deliver a wide range of curriculum design, instructional development, and instructor-led and self-guided training services, including review and development of recruiting courses, recruiter assessments, skills training for enlisted and officer programs, train-the-trainer certification, and materials to enhance classroom learning and engagement.

The Brooks Group has provided award-winning training services for military recruitment and retention to the Marine Corps Recruiting Command, Air National Guard, Air Force Recruiting Service, and Air Force Reserve. The Brooks Group equips B2B sales teams with the skills to improve performance in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare and medical, construction, energy and utilities, and transportation.

Since its founding in 1977, The Brooks Group has been recognized as an innovator in the sales training and performance industry. The effectiveness of its training delivery and development programs is proven by measurable ROI and continued client success.

About The Brooks Group 
Unlocking the potential of sales teams for over 45 years, The Brooks Group is a leading  strategic partner empowering sales teams to generate breakthrough results. To learn more about our suite of ROI-driven sales training and development programs, industry-leading reinforcement tools, and best-in-class assessments, visit www.brooksgroup.com. 

 ### 

The Brooks Group Contact 
Larissa DiStefano 
Vice President of Marketing 
The Brooks Group 
Mobile: 713.898.0607 
ldistefano@thebrooksgroup.com 

Larissa DiStefano
The Brooks Group
+1 713-898-0607
email us here

You just read:

The Brooks Group Awarded Contract To Develop Training For U.S. Navy Recruiting Command

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more