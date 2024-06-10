Network Connex Partners with DC Blox to Complete High-Capacity Fiber Route Connecting Atlanta and Myrtle Beach
Turnkey support from Network Connex enhances data traffic and broadband services throughout the Southeast.CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Network Connex, a national leader in the design and deployment of digital communications infrastructure, announces their involvement as a key services partner in the completion of the high-capacity fiber route, built by DC BLOX, connecting data centers in Atlanta, Georgia to the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Cable Landing station. The new pathway enables secure, high-speed data traffic between sites in Northern Virginia and Atlanta. It also makes possible expanded broadband services from ISPs and local cooperatives across the region to underserved and rural communities in South Carolina and Georgia.
According to Michael Thomas, Network Connex’s Senior Director of National ISP Services, “what’s unique is that we can offer full turnkey support, from A to Z. We understand all phases—from engineering and site acquisition work that can reduce costs on land, to delivering consistently high-quality shelter deployments at every location along the route.”
Greg Spraetz, CRO of Network Connex, further explained, “we were provided specific requirements which enabled us to craft a unique design, and collaborating with Jeff Wabik, CTO of DC BLOX and his team, delivered eight (8) fully customized 24’ x 36’ micro data centers that happen to function as ILA shelters as well. Once the sites were secured by DC BLOX, we took over the project end-to-end through the final step of securing the Certificates of Occupancy. Network Connex managed all the civil and OSP infrastructure buildout including utilities coordination and shelter procurement, materials, ISP design, engineering, power design and integration services. Our crews made the critical connections that will enable the new network to carry vast amounts of data to and from businesses and communities in the Southeast region.”
“While Network Connex may not be as visible as the dark fiber and data center operators they support, their partnership and professionalism on this build was critical for us to stand up this network on time. This new route positions DC BLOX to offer high-capacity network solutions to the hyperscalers, communications providers, local ISPs, and enterprises throughout the region and far beyond,“ concluded Jeff Wabik, CTO of DC BLOX.
ABOUT NETWORK CONNEX
Network Connex accelerates the performance of fiber and wireless network service providers, data center operators, hyperscale cloud companies, cable MSOs, utilities, government entities, and Fortune 500 enterprises. Having served the telecom industry for more than 20 years, they offer a full range of turnkey capabilities through seasoned professionals to give customers a competitive edge in today’s rapidly evolving markets. Services include state-of-the-art design and engineering; wireless and fiber construction; fiber placement, testing, and acceptance; construction management; and integration. Network Connex has been a portfolio company of a fund managed by ORIX Capital Partners since June 2018.
ABOUT DC BLOX
DC BLOX owns and operates interconnected multi-tenant data centers that deliver the infrastructure and connectivity essential to power today’s digital business. DC BLOX’s colocation facilities, robust connectivity ecosystem, dark fiber solutions, and hyperscale-ready data centers provide the digital infrastructure necessary to enable the rapid growth of the Southeast’s digital economy. DC BLOX’s data centers are located in Atlanta, GA; Birmingham, AL; Huntsville, AL; Chattanooga, TN; Greenville, SC, Myrtle Beach, SC, with several others in development. For more information, please visit www.dcblox.com, call +1.877.590.1684, and connect with DC BLOX on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
Christine Boomer
Network Connex
+1 888-638-1198
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram